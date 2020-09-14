SSS offers online payment channels for employers

The Social Security System (SSS) on Friday announced that regular and household employers may now remit their SSS contributions through several online payment facilities.

“Over the years, we have established a strong partnership with our various bank collection partners who played a significant role in our contribution collections from our members and employers as well. It is why we tapped the internet banking services offered by our partner banks so they can remit their employees’ monthly contributions at their own convenience,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said.

Web facilities such as Security Bank Corporation (SBC) –Digibanker and Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) – UnionBank Online may now be utilized for the remittance of SSS contributions both for regular and household employers and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) – Bizlink for regular employers only.

The following eGov BancNet member banks are also available to accept employer’s SSS payments online:

Asia United Bank (AUB)

Bank of Commerce (BOC)

China Bank (CBC)

CTBC Bank

Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (MBTC)

MUFG Bank

Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom)

Philippine National Bank (PNB)

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

Robinsons Bank (RBC)

Standard Chartered Bank(SCB)

United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB)

Aside from these online payment facilities, they may use their My.SSS accounts to check their employees’ contribution payments and loan repayments; generate PRN; monitor the status of their submitted sickness and maternity reimbursement claims; certify their employees’ salary loan and retirement; and submit maternity notification, sickness notification, employment report form (Form R1A), contribution collection list (Form R-3), and loan collection list (Form ML-2).

“This is the reason why we launch ExpreSSS, which maximizes the use of our online facilities amid the pandemic for a safer, faster, and more convenient way of transacting and receiving their benefit reimbursements from SSS. Moreover, we encourage all our employers to enroll their PESONet participating bank accounts through the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) at My.SSS for immediate crediting of their reimbursements,” Ignacio concluded.

Employers may follow the official Facebook page ‘Philippine Social Security System’ and Instagram Account ‘Mysssph’ or Twitter Feed “PHLSSS” for more information and updates.









