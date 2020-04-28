SRA says sugar stocks adequate amid checkpoint issues

THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said the supply of sugar is sufficient to meet domestic demand even with the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in several regions until May 15.

“Sugar milling is on-going and stocks are building up,” the SRA said.

The SRA has received reports of difficulties in the delivery and movement of sugar as local government units are enforcing conflicting standards at checkpoints.

At the national level, basic food commodities have been allowed free passage through quarantine checkpoints, but LGU interpretations of the rules have varied.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has also established the principle of the free movement of basic food commodities in its various resolutions.

“Sugar is a basic food commodity hence, activities related to its production and delivery of supply should be unhampered. With these policies in place, the transfer and transport of sugar from source to market should be unimpeded,” the SRA said.

Meanwhile, the SRA also reported that the two sugar mills in the Bukidnon province have reopened after a lockdown imposed by the provincial government on March 28.

On April 20, Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria R. Zubiri, Jr. allowed sugar companies Busco Sugar Milling Co., Inc. and Crystal Sugar Co., Inc. to resume operations.

According to the Department of Agriculture, these two sugar mills produce 82% of Mindanao’s total output, and 16% of the national total. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















