vivo’s newest budget smartphone can be pre-ordered on April 10-15, with free True Wireless Earphones

Playing games like Mobile Legends or League of Legends on smartphone has become one of the ways Filipinos pass time, especially with the lockdown still keeping many at their homes most of the time. As smartphones get more upgraded and enhanced, users can enjoy playing more sophisticated games for hours without compromise on the stability and performance of their phones.

Global technology brand vivo continues to upgrade its industry-leading gaming technology packed in its smartphones, and it will launch this April its latest upgrade – the vivo Y20s [G], a budget smartphone loaded with features that will provide users a smooth and high-performing gaming experience.

Enabling its capacities for gaming, the Vivo Y20s [G] is powered by a MediaTekHelio G8O gaming processor that optimizes performance as well as effectively manages all of the budget smartphone’s resources.

This high-octane processor also gives vivo’s leading AI camera technology a boost, perfectly utilizing the smartphone’s triple camera setup which consists of a 13MP Main, 2MP Bokeh, and 2MP Macro lenses.

Complementing this processor is the smartphone’s 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which eliminates lag and provides enough space for all the user’s gaming needs.

All of these notable features are supported by a powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge technology, allowing users to keep playing and winning the games they want whenever they want.

Set to speed up users’ gaming experiences, the new vivo Y20s [G] is priced at a budget-friendly price of P9,999.

vivo Y20s [G] will soon be enjoyed by Filipino gamers as it will be available for pre-order from April 10 to 15 in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide. Customers who pre-order on those dates will get a free pair of vivo True Wireless Earphones, which are originally worth P2,499.

For more information about the new vivo Y20s [G], visit www.vivoglobal.ph or www.facebook.com/vivo.philippines.

