Leading life insurer Pru Life UK was bestowed four Golden Arrows awards by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), marking another milestone in the company’s history of good performance on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

“In a step-up from the three Golden Arrows awards we were presented in 2018, we are very honored to receive this prestigious recognition. These distinctions serve as testimony to our unwavering effort and deep commitment to tirelessly keep elevating and strengthening our standards for all our stakeholders as we endeavor to help Filipinos get the most out of their lives,” shared Pru Life UK President and CEO Antonio De Rosas.

Advertisement

For four consecutive years, Pru Life UK has consistently ranked first among Insurance Commission (IC)-regulated companies based on the overall governance scores determined by the ICD.

The ICDimplemented the ACGS to raise corporate governance standards and practices and showcase well-governed ASEAN publicly listed companies. The assessment is based on publicly available information and benchmarked against international best practices to encourage listed companies to go beyond local regulatory requirements.

The ACGS was adopted by the Philippine insurance industry to enhance its competitiveness, improve public perception, and increase its penetration rate. The IC prescribed the assessment, enjoining participating companies to publicly disclose the necessary information and supporting documents on their company websites.

​