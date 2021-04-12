In its continuing support to the Government and Private Sector’s fight against COVID 19, Meralco energizes a new DPWH-initiated COVID-19 treatment center located at J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Zone 10, Barangay 76, Pasay City. The project involves the installation of six (6) 15-meter concrete poles, six (6) spans of covered overhead conductors, three (3) 100-kVA distribution transformers, service drop and metering facility. This new treatment center is one of the many vital COVID-19 facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing a safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic. To date, more than 95 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco and these include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.