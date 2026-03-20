Its inaugural bridal showcase sets the stage for the Philippines’ most distinguished wedding planners, designers and visionaries to bring dream weddings to life.

Every wedding is a new beginning.

For some, it marks the start of life together. For others, it becomes a celebration of a love story that has already stood the test of time — a vow renewal, a milestone anniversary, a golden wedding, or a gathering that honors years of shared memories. Whatever form it takes, the meaning often feels the same: a beautiful occasion made even more meaningful by the people, details, and setting that bring it to life.

This May, Solaire Resort Entertainment City opens that world to couples and families through Light The Aisle: A Luminous Beginning, a two-day Bridal Showcase happening on May 9-10, 2026.

Set within Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s elegant event spaces, the showcase invites guests to imagine how wedding and milestone celebrations can unfold across the property — from the Grand Ballroom and Pre-Function Area to the Pool Deck and Luxury Suites. These spaces set the tone for occasions that can feel intimate, grand, and deeply personal all at once.

A Gathering of Celebrations Shaped by Distinct Signatures

Part of what gives Light The Aisle its pull is the roster behind it.

Among the planners taking part are Christine Ong-Te Events, Events by Miss P, Kim Torres Events, Kiss the Girl Events, Rhed Sarmiento Events, and Sweet Comfort Events Management, — each bringing a point of view that many couples already recognize when searching for the right team behind a meaningful celebration.

Some are known for stylish, highly visual weddings where every detail reads beautifully both in person and in photographs. Others are recognized for polished coordination, romantic atmosphere, or the kind of planning discipline that makes a celebration feel seamless from start to finish.

For the Bridal Showcase, each planner will present a fully realized wedding vignette shaped by that signature style. Rather than simply offering pegs or mood boards, the installations invite guests into settings that already feel layered, considered, and celebration-ready — the kind of spaces where a wedding, a renewal of vows, or an anniversary gathering can immediately be imagined in full.

The Names Behind the Look, the Mood, and the Memory

Alongside the planners are creative partners whose work also helps define how celebrations are seen and remembered.The showcase opens with a curated selection of sought-after stylists, including Amante Fleurs Event Styling, Events Central by Anna Winstel, Eyecandy Manila Event Styling Co., Ginger Gaddi, Jo Claravall, Kathy Sy King, Kyno Kho, Key Design by Erick Daquioag, Ralph & Co., as additional names are set to join this growing roster of wedding visionaries.

A key moment of the showcase will unfold on May 10 with a bridal fashion show by renowned Filipino designer Val Taguba. Known for refined silhouettes and romantic detailing, Taguba’s couture creations will bring the elegance of the wedding aisle to life on the runway, closing the two-day showcase with a stylish nod to contemporary Filipino bridal fashion.

Serving as the official photography and video partner, Nice Print Photography will document the event’s highlights across the two-day showcase — capturing the installations, runway presentation, and the many celebrations imagined throughout the venue.

Where Ideas Begin to Feel Real

Across two days, guests will be able to move through Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s spaces while gathering ideas for the kind of celebration they hope to create.

The program includes guided venue tours, styled photo corners, food tastings, consultation sessions with planners, designers, and suppliers, live musical performances, bridal masterclasses, and a bridal fashion show. Together, these create a fuller picture of how a celebration may come together — not only in concept, but in atmosphere, movement, and feeling.

Just as important, the showcase places Solaire Resort Entertainment City at the heart of that vision as a destination for meaningful occasions. Whether the celebration calls for a grand ballroom reception, a more intimate exchange of vows, a poolside gathering, or a milestone anniversary marked with family and close friends, the property offers a setting where scale, polish, and personal detail can meet in one place.

This May 9–10, 2026, Solaire Resort Entertainment City welcomes couples, families, and celebration planners to discover Light The Aisle: A Luminous Beginning and explore how meaningful occasions can take shape in a destination built for moments worth remembering.

For updates on the Bridal Showcase, visit Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s website at sec.solaireresort.com/light-the-aisle or follow @solaireresort on Instagram and Facebook.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.