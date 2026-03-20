Avida Land officially inaugurated its newly refreshed Serin Info Center on March 17, 2026. The milestone event signals a bold new chapter for the company in one of the country’s most coveted destinations, transitioning Tagaytay from a weekend getaway into a vacation-like residential home.

The opening ceremony featured a formal blessing attended by Avida Land’s Management Committee, including Caren Rebenito-Rosales, Head of Project and Strategic Management; Jeremy Acosta, Head of Integrated Design; Bing Gumboc, National Sales Head for the Core Residential Business Group; and Anne Baylon-Jara, Head of Core Marketing. They were joined by the project’s core team and sales directors.

Situated at the Serin West Retail Arcade along the Tagaytay–Nasugbu Highway, the revamped Info Center offers an immersive experience for prospective homeowners. Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., it provides a welcoming space to explore and envision a life of tranquility and comfort.

Introducing Serin Terraces Tagaytay: Smart Townhome Living

Avida Land’s first-ever townhome development in the area, Serin Terraces Tagaytay represents a bold step forward, blending the rustic charm of countryside tranquility with the smart convenience of modern urban living.

Designed as a second home or a landing spot for those seeking a retreat from the hustle of city life, this development is perfect for those seeking a weekend recharge or an extended remote-work stay. Serin Terraces offers versatile living spaces tailored to different family sizes: Inner Units (Floor Area: 80 sqm | Min. Lot Area: 78 sqm) and End Units (Floor Area: 80 sqm | Min. Lot Area: 111 sqm).

Serin Terraces Tagaytay features integrated smart home technology in every unit. From smart door locks for secure remote access, a central hub that controls all devices, automated smart sockets and switches, smoke detectors that provide real-time safety alerts, to CCTV at carports for added security. This suite of practical features ensures residents have complete control over their homes, whether they are in their own home or monitoring from afar.

Future residents will enjoy access to a curated selection of amenities designed for leisure and wellness, including a Clubhouse, Adult and Kiddie Pools, a Playground, an Active Court, and Landscaped Areas. A dedicated Pet Park further ensures that every member of the family feels at home.

Sustainability at the Core: The ClimAdapt Program

As climate change continues to reshape how we build, Avida Land introduces ClimAdapt at Serin Terraces Tagaytay. Derived from the words “climate” and “adapt,” this program is a holistic design philosophy aimed at creating homes that are resilient, efficient, and supportive of resident well-being.

Breeze Blocks: These architectural elements provide natural ventilation and promote air circulation throughout the development while maintaining homeowner privacy.

Light-Colored Roofing: By reflecting sunlight rather than absorbing it, these roofs keep interiors cooler, reducing the need for air conditioning and lowering the community’s overall urban heat footprint.

Solar-Powered Street Lights: Utilizing Tagaytay’s open skies to reduce reliance on the electrical grid and lower association dues.

Flood-Resilient Design: Developments are strategically elevated and equipped with state-of-the-art drainage systems to mitigate risks during the rainy season.

Efficient Open-Plan Layouts: Featuring larger windows to maximize natural light and the cool Tagaytay breeze.

Experience Elevated Living

By combining the nostalgic allure of Tagaytay with the preferences of the modern homeowner – smart systems, sustainability, and community, Avida is proving that a vacation doesn’t have to end on a Sunday afternoon.

Future homeowners, investors, and visitors are invited to visit the Serin Info Center to experience the townhome living firsthand. Avida’s dedicated property specialists are ready to provide personalized tours and insights into how Serin Terraces Tagaytay can become your next home.

About Avida Land

For 35 years, Avida Land has been shaping inspired living spaces in master-planned communities, enhancing the lifestyles of upper middle-income individuals and families. By integrating sustainable practices into high-quality developments, Avida Land delivers homes that are future-ready and attuned to the evolving needs of homeowners.

For more information and updates on Avida Land’s projects, visit avidaland.com, and follow @AvidaLandPH on Facebook and Instagram, and @avidaofficial on YouTube.

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