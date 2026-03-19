Tarlac, the heart of Central Luzon, is rapidly growing with expanding schools, thriving businesses, and increasing tourism – driving a greater need for reliable mobile connectivity in the province. Residents, enterprises, and visitors are relying more on mobile services for work, learning, and entertainment, making fast and stable internet essential for everyday life.

The province is seeing significant infrastructure and development projects that are shaping its economic landscape. Major initiatives include the Capas-Botolan Road, a 68-kilometer corridor expected to cut travel time between Tarlac and Zambales from three hours to just over an hour by 2025. In Tarlac City, large-scale industrial estates and mixed-use townships are under development, alongside new manufacturing facilities and modern residential-commercial communities. Ongoing investments in Tarlac State University further enhance educational infrastructure, with laboratory refurbishments and building expansions supporting the next generation of talent.

To address this demand, Globe is accelerating network upgrades across the province in 2025 and 2026. Additional LTE and 5G sites are being deployed to deliver faster speed and more consistent mobile experiences throughout Tarlac. The new build and expansion improves coverage and capacity in key municipalities including Tarlac City, Capas, Concepcion, Gerona, Victoria, Paniqui, Mayantoc, San Jose, Moncada, Santa Ignacia, La Paz, Camiling, Bamban, San Clemente, Pura, San Manuel, Ramos, and Anao. Residents can now enjoy smoother browsing, clearer calls, and quicker uploads and downloads, enabling seamless connectivity for work, school, and leisure activities.

Joel Agustin, Head of Service Planning and Engineering at Globe, highlighted the importance of the upgrades. He said that Tarlac blends cultural heritage with modern business and lifestyle opportunities, and Globe is committed to providing seamless connectivity for everyone, whether at work, in school, or exploring the province’s tourism destinations. The new network strengthens coverage and delivers fast, reliable mobile experiences for both residents and visitors.

The enhanced network also allows customers to take full advantage of Globe’s mobile offers. Globe users can enjoy GO+99 and UNLI 5G 50, while TM subscribers can access TM EasySURF50 5G for affordable, dependable connectivity. These offers support streaming, online learning, digital entrepreneurship, and daily communication, making mobile services more accessible and convenient.

Local businesses and institutions also benefit from the network expansion. Companies gain operational efficiency, schools gain better support for digital learning, and tourists experience smoother online access for navigation, bookings, and content sharing. Globe’s continued investments are recognized by independent industry analysis. The company maintains its title as the Most Consistent Network in the Philippines according to Ookla, reflecting the reliability subscribers experience nationwide.

As Tarlac develops into a hub for commerce and tourism, Globe’s network upgrades ensure communities remain digitally empowered. By combining robust infrastructure with accessible mobile services, Globe supports the province’s progress and helps residents stay connected in an increasingly digital world.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

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