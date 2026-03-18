SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena posted its first-ever four-day sold-out concert run as the SexBomb Girls mounted their much-awaited reunion, drawing more than 60,000 fans and reaffirming the venue’s role as the country’s leading stage for large-scale live entertainment.

The series began as a single show on Dec. 6, 2025, which attracted over 12,000 attendees under a standard stage configuration. Strong ticket demand prompted the addition of three more performances from Feb. 6 to 8, completing a four-night sell-out streak.

The current record for the most consecutive sold-out shows by any artist — local or foreign — at the SM MOA Arena is held by American pop rock band LANY, whose five-night sold-out run for the “A November to Remember Tour” in 2022 set the venue benchmark.

Prior to the SexBomb Girls reunion concert series, Gary Valenciano’s “Pure Energy” concert in 2024 held the record among Filipino artists with 3 consecutive sold-out shows.

“These milestones reflect the strong connection between artists and Filipino audiences,” said Arnel Gonzales, Vice-President and General Manager of SM MOA Arena. “Our country’s passion for music, performances, sports and shared experiences is what continues to fill MOA Arena.”

For the February leg of the Get, Get, Aw! series, the SM MOA Arena deployed a full 360-degree stage configuration, an immersive setup seldom used due to its technical complexity.

“The stage configuration had to be recalibrated to improve sightlines across all seating levels while ensuring strict safety and operational standards. Enhanced LED visuals, staging, lighting, and sound design delivered a seamless, secure, and elevated concert experience for all attendees,” explained Gonzales.

With approximately 17,000 attendees per night, the layout maximized seating capacity and enabled audiences to experience the show from all sides. At peak moments, the MOA Arena shifted from performance to participation, as fans across ages and backgrounds sang in unison.

The production featured collaborations with established OPM figures such as Apo Hiking Society, Gary Valenciano, Gloc-9 and Regine Velasquez, alongside contemporary acts including P-pop group BINI. The lineup underscored the cross-generational appeal of the event and positioned the Arena as a platform for culturally significant milestone performances.

Generation X and Millennial audiences — many of whom grew up with the group’s early 2000s hits — comprised a substantial share of attendees. The turnout highlights the commercial viability of nostalgia-driven productions when executed at scale.

The four-day sold-out reunion adds to its record of high-attendance events and reinforces its standing as the country’s premier destination for major live entertainment.

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