Samsung Electronics Philippines is making it more accessible for Filipino entrepreneurs to set up their own business with the launch of its Commercial Laundry Washer and Dryer. The launch will bring together a broad ecosystem of industry partners to support the development of structured commercial laundry operations in the Philippines.

The initiative will be formally introduced during the “Smart Wash Business Solutions” event on March 25, 2026 at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia, where Samsung and its partners will demonstrate how coordinated support systems can help enable modern commercial laundry facilities.

Authorized dealers, connectivity providers, utilities partners, consultation services, and other industry participants involved in deploying Samsung’s commercial laundry system will be present. Leading the deployment is CYA Industries, a veteran in premium appliance distribution since 2001. CYA oversees the critical phases of installation, system configuration, and operational onboarding, ensuring every facility is optimized for peak performance from day one.

From installation and system configuration to connectivity and operational onboarding, Samsung’s service partners provide a turnkey solution where experts handle the infrastructure, allowing owners to simply “turn the key”. This collaborative environment ensures that business owners can focus on growth while Samsung’s partners support the operational needs of commercial laundry facilities.

Samsung’s commercial laundry system, powered by the SmartThings app, integrates connected machines with operational monitoring capabilities, allowing operators to track machine activity, manage cycles, and monitor system performance.

By combining this intelligent technology with a partner-supported framework, Samsung also hopes to encourage entrepreneurs, property developers, and facility managers to consider opportunities in the commercial laundry sector. By bringing together equipment, connectivity, infrastructure support, and operational guidance within a coordinated framework, the initiative helps simplify what has traditionally been a complex process of setting up and managing commercial laundry operations.

This initiative reflects the vision of Samsung Philippines President Roman Han, “Our goal is to empower every sector with innovations that make work smarter, businesses more efficient, and environments more connected.”

To know more about Samsung’s Commercial Laundry Washer and Dryer, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/washers-and-dryers/commercial-laundry/.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Website: https://www.samsung.com/ph/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SamsungPH

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