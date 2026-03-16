For three decades, SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) has steadfastly advanced responsible water stewardship for a more resilient water future through SM Supermalls, its operating arm.

SM Prime invested in its first Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the late 90’s with SM Southmall. STPs are essential for protecting public health and the environment, along with supporting community development. Since then, STPs have become a standard fixture in all 89 malls, reducing water waste and pollution, and safeguarding water resources.

SM Supermalls embeds water conservation practices across its operations. Recycled water is used in water closets for flushing, cleaning, and watering greens. Additionally, efficient low-flow fixtures and water-saving technologies prevent unnecessary consumption at scale.

“SM had always been conscious of its environmental impact on shared social good. Our water journey is rooted in our commitment to maximize what we borrow from the environment, creating resiliency for future generations,” said Liza B. Silerio, SM Supermalls Vice President and Head of Sustainability and Resilience.

Today, SM is evaluating centralized STPs that can serve multiple developments and allow for inter-building treatment systems, lowering operational costs, and enhancing process efficiency. “Part of our water resilience framework is building long-term capacity for water disruptions. Since the standardization of STPs across our malls, SM took it a step further and scaled its water sustainability efforts,” said Silerio.

A first in the industry, SM City Baguio’s Rainwater Treatment Facility has already processed almost 20,000 cubic meters of rainwater into potable water since it was launched, providing 30% of the mall’s total monthly clean water requirement since 2023. This translates to saving the equivalent of 12.7 million, 1.5-liter mineral water bottles or almost eight Olympic-sized swimming pools of freshwater from the grid.

Leveraging the mall’s nationwide reach, SM further campaigns sustainable water use through consistent awareness and engagement, SM creates public awareness and education campaigns through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, SM Cares to activate future water stewards in the community.

This proactive and efficient approach resulted in SM malls receiving multiple industry distinctions such as the Bantayog ng Lawa Award from the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) and the first ever Gawad Taga-Ilog Award bestowed upon a private entity by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“We’ve come a long way since the 90’s. It’s heartwarming to be recognized by our community and peers, but we continue to work harder for future generations because water is a universal human right. By implementing these sustainability measures, SM aims to move forward with greater purpose and greater possibilities,” said Silerio.

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