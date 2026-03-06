GCash is waiving transaction fees on bank transfers, bill payments, and mobile load purchases for GCash Overseas users in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to help ease their financial burden amid the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

This initiative allows overseas Filipinos in affected areas to stay connected with loved ones back home and to receive assistance without added costs. This supports the national government’s continuing efforts to prioritize the safety and welfare of overseas Filipinos.

Waived transaction fees will be credited back via in-app cashback. No registration is required, and eligible fees will be automatically returned to GCash user accounts, and users will receive an in-app notification confirming that the cashback has been successfully credited.

For transactions made from March 4-10, 2026, cashback will be credited back to users on March 20, 2026. Transactions from March 11-14, 2026 will receive cashbacks on March 27, 2026.

GCash will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and assess the need for a possible extension of these financial relief measures as necessary.

GCash encourages overseas Filipinos requiring urgent assistance to coordinate directly with the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate, or contact the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers through their official hotlines and channels for emergency support.

Emergency assistance contact information:

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17GRFGUm1V/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AiUG5noo1/?mibextid=wwXIfr or contact the DMW One Repatriation Command Center at 1348 DMW-OWWA 24/7 Hotline or via email at repat@dmw.gov.ph .

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1YM5KAQJcS/?mibextid=wwXIfr

GCash Help Center: Visit help.gcash.com by chatting with Gigi or by call the official GCash hotline at 2882

For more information, please visit:

https://gcash.com/promos/gcash-waves-transactionfees-for-ofws-in-middle-east.

