Why generational fluency matters

Since 2014, Acumen has led a multi-year generational study in the Philippines, mapping the shifting values, fears, and aspirations that drive behavior and decision-making. Project Alphabet is the latest in this series of studies conducted in 2025, with data and insights that can help companies better understand the evolving multi-generational Philippine consumer and workforce.

Generational Fluency is one of the key concepts laid out in Project Alphabet. Read on to get a glimpse of why it is a strategic skill for leaders, teams, and organizations in today’s workspaces.

Have you ever said something in a meeting and suddenly felt the air shift, like you had triggered tension you never intended?

I have been there.

Once, I gave what I thought was simple feedback to a group of young analysts. Nothing dramatic, just notes for revision. But the reaction was intense. Another time, I suggested improving a process an older colleague had built years ago. The response was immediate defensiveness.

As we analyzed the data and interviews from Project Alphabet, our latest study on Filipino generations, I realized my own experiences were not isolated moments. We kept hearing the same stories, only told from different sides.

The younger colleague was not resistant to feedback. What hurt was feeling their effort was unseen.

The older colleague was not against change. What they resisted was the sense that their contribution no longer mattered.

That was the turning point.

Across generations, people actually want the same things at work. Respect, trust, growth, and the chance to contribute. But each generation interprets these differently based on the context they grew up in.

When those contexts collide without understanding, miscommunication turns into misalignment, and eventually mistrust.

Here is where Generational Fluency comes in. But what is it?

It is about empathy, language, and awareness to see beyond the labels and to harness the strengths of all four generations together.

As of 2024, Generation Y (born between 1981 to 1996) and Generation Z (1997 to 2012) make up 75% of the Philippine workforce. The older Gen X (1965-1980) and Baby Boomers have become a minority but they still hold majority of senior leadership roles.

It is this new mix that is driving much of the tension seen in the workplace today.

The evolving workforce composition demands that organizations pay close attention to its implications.

Companies are feeling the strain as long-established systems built on stability and uniformity are being challenged by growing demands for flexibility, transparency, and personalization. These demands are shaped by the different values and priorities that the younger generations bring into the workplace.

Generational Fluency is the ability to understand the perspective each generation brings and intentionally bridge those differences to unlock stronger collaboration and better outcomes.

What surprised us most in Project Alphabet was this: These misreads do not only affect workplace relationships. They influence how teams make decisions, how leaders manage change, and even how organizations understand their customers.

In highly competitive environments, teams that lack Generational Fluency often struggle to align internally, resulting in slower execution, weaker strategies, and messages that fail to connect externally.

Organizations that build this fluency see something different. Clearer communication, stronger leadership alignment, and sharper understanding of evolving customer expectations.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR COMPANIES

We must emphasize that Generational Fluency is not simply a soft skill. It has structural implications.

For leaders, it is a capability that must be intentionally developed within teams. Many organizations are embedding generational fluency into leadership and commercial capability programs to strengthen execution and collaboration.

For organizations navigating changing customer expectations, it becomes a strategic advantage. Generational insight can sharpen value propositions and inform more meaningful customer experiences, especially as expectations evolve across generations of customers.

For family enterprises transitioning leadership across generations, it can mean the difference between continuity and conflict. We often see this emerge most strongly in family corporations navigating succession and professionalization journeys.

From the research, here are a few ways organizations can begin building generational fluency:

Listen for intent, not just words. Pause before reacting and ask, “What did they really mean?” Curiosity shifts conversations away from conflict and toward collaboration.

Respect the past, invite the future. Acknowledging what has worked creates psychological safety for innovation. Legacy and progress are not opposites. They are partners.

Clarity is crucial. Make assumptions, expectations, and decision rules explicit. What feels obvious to one generation is often invisible to another.

Organizations can move beyond misreads, recognize each generation’s strengths, and build workplaces and businesses that work better because of their differences, not despite them.

If these challenges sound familiar, we invite you to explore more insights from Project Alphabet and how Generational Fluency can be applied within your organization. — Andrea Tamayo-Oliveros, Senior Strategist, Acumen (www.acumen.com.ph)

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.