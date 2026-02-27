NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Warning Against the Sale and Purchase of Counterfeit BLUE-POINT Goods

Snap-On Incorporated is an American corporation listed with the New York Stock Exchange. It designs, manufactures and markets high-end tools and equipment for professional use in the transportation industry, including automotive, marine, aviation and railroad.

Snap-On is the true owner of the trademark BLUE-POINT which is used in connection with automotive equipment, automotive workshop tools, and power tools, among others.

From investigations recently conducted, it was confirmed that counterfeit versions of its BLUE-POINT products are being sold in the Philippines. These counterfeit BLUE-POINT products are sold to unsuspecting Filipino consumers by resellers and distributors who are not authorized by Snap-On.

These counterfeits are made of components that do not meet the high-quality standards of genuine BLUE-POINT products. Because of the poor quality of these counterfeit products, they are bound to malfunction and cause damage and injuries to consumers. Please be advised that Snap-On will not be responsible for any injuries or damages that may arise from the use of counterfeit BLUE-POINT products. We therefore urge the public to always source BLUE-POINT tools and equipment from authorized distributors and authorized resellers in the Philippines.

For the official list of authorized distributors and resellers, please direct your inquiry to Snap-On at https://snapon.com.sg/contact/.

Termination of Reseller Authorization

As of 01 January 2026, Menold Marketing Corporation, with address at 1849-1851 Dian cor. Ampere St., Palanan, Makati City, is no longer an authorized reseller of BLUE-POINT products in the Philippines. Snap-On has conducted recent investigations and confirmed that Menold Marketing Corporation is selling counterfeit BLUE-POINT products.

Any sale, distribution, marketing, or promotion of BLUE-POINT products by the said entity is unauthorized and is being done without the permission or authority of Snap-On.

Purchases made through unauthorized sellers may result in the acquisition of counterfeit, tampered, or improperly handled products and will not be covered by Snap-On’s official warranties, support, or after-sales service.

We appreciate your cooperation in protecting the integrity of our BLUE-POINT brand and ensuring consumer safety.

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED

