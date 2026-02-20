As the world faces escalating geopolitical risks, shifting trade alliances, and technological disruption, the Philippine government and business leaders are preparing to navigate a more volatile global economic landscape. In response, a landmark series of panel discussions will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to chart strategies for resilience, innovation, and competitiveness.

Looking Ahead: Philippines 2026 will feature high-level dialogues on economic trends, industry innovations, consumer behavior, and financial shifts that are shaping the business environment in the Philippines and across the globe.

Agenda Highlights:

Session 1 — Business in a Volatile Global Landscape

Explore how global economic instability, shifting trade alliances, and emerging technologies are reshaping businesses — and learn how Philippine enterprises can stay competitive. Panelists include Mr. Romeo L. Bernardo (Monetary Board Member of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), Mr. Jonathan Ravelas (Senior Adviser of Reyes Tacandong and Company), Mr. Ruben Carlo Asuncion (Chief Economist of Union Bank of the Philippines), and Mr. Charlie Villasenor (CEO and President of the Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia, Inc.), moderated by Mr. Jose Luis U. Yulo, Jr., President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands.

Session 2 — The Next Wave of Philippine Industries: Innovation and Resilience

Sectoral leaders will discuss positioning industries for growth amid supply risks, volatile energy markets, and technological disruption. Panelists include Atty. Anne E. Montelibano (President and Chief Executive Officer of the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association), Mr. Alejandro S. Mañalac (VP for International Affairs of the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc.), Dr. Dan C. Lachica (President of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines), Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza (Chairman Emeritus of the Federation of Philippine Industries, Inc.) and Dr. Bernardo Villegas (Professor & Vice-President of the University of Asia and the Pacific), moderated by Mr. Guido Alfredo A. Delgado, former President of the National Power Corporation.

Session 3 — The Philippine Consumer Market Outlook in a Time of Uncertainty

Experts will examine trends in consumer confidence, demand, and market behavior amidst global and local uncertainties. Panelists include Mr. Steven T. Cua (Executive Director of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association), Mr. Joey Roi Bondoc (Director and Head of Research of Colliers), and Mr. Jere Von Q. Basa (President of the Philippine E-Commerce Association), moderated by Dr. Demetrio P. Salipsip, Jr., President of Enderun Colleges.

Session 4 — Global Financial Shifts

Discussions into shifting global currency power and their implications for Philippine policy and economic strategy, featuring Mr. Jonathan Ravelas, Market Economist and Financial Strategy Advisor; and Mr. Dennis D. Lapid, Officer-in-Charge of the Monetary Policy Sub-Sector of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Session 5 — Building a Stronger Business Environment Amidst Global Uncertainty

Discussions will focus on policy, talent development, and sustainability to ensure Philippine industries remain competitive. Panelists include Mr. Jay A. Acar, (Acting Regional Director of the National Capital Regional Office, Department of Trade and Industry), Dr. Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr. (President and Chief Executive Officer of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc.), Mr. Engelbert Camasura (President of the People Management Association of the Philippines), and Mr. Pedro H. Maniego, Jr., FICD, PIE, Esq (Senior Policy Advisor of Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities), moderated by Mr. Jose Luis U. Yulo, Jr.

SESSION 6 — A Vision of the Coming Year for Business in the Philippines

This series of sessions is a must-attend for business leaders, policymakers, and investors seeking to understand emerging risks and opportunities. By convening sectoral experts and authorities, the event provides actionable insights to strengthen Philippine business resilience, drive innovation, and seize opportunities for growth in an uncertain world.

Access the LOOKING AHEAD: PHILIPPINES 2026 Agenda here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dJv-IGZFqxqRVpkhDkAnuMMEXdi0sHPv/view?usp=sharing

For registration and additional information, please visit our website at https://lookingahead.leverageinternational.com, or contact the Secretariat at leverage@leverageinternational.com or call +(632) 8519-7578 or +(632) 8810-1389.

