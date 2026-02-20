Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) continues to strengthen its position as one of the country’s leading champions of sustainable urban development, as its joint venture with ENGIE, Philippine DCS Development Corp. (PDDC), receives a Certificate of Registration from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Board of Investments (BoI) for the country’s first Complex Energy Efficiency project to qualify under the CREATE MORE Act.

The Certificate of Registration enables third-party project developers such as PDDC to avail of fiscal incentives and regulatory support for qualified energy-efficient infrastructure projects. It recognizes PDDC’s large-scale investment in district cooling systems and underscores the government’s confidence in Filinvest Land’s strategy of embedding sustainability into the design, construction, and long-term operation of its developments, reinforcing FLI’s commitment to low-carbon growth, climate resilience, and responsible urban development.

At the heart of the project is a P400-million district cooling modernization project across key Filinvest estates in Alabang, including advanced infrastructure at its flagship Festival Mall and at Quest Hotel Clark under Filinvest Hospitality. At Festival Mall, the system delivers up to 36% reduction in energy consumption, maintains optimal indoor temperatures of 23°C-24°C, and generates at least P56.9 million in annual electricity savings. At Quest Hotel Clark, the project cuts cooling energy use by half and avoids approximately 7,400 tons of carbon dioxide emissions — strengthening the sustainability performance of these major developments.

Driving Energy Efficiency at Estate Scale

District cooling systems distribute chilled water from high-efficiency central plants to multiple buildings, significantly reducing electricity consumption compared to conventional air-conditioning systems. By managing cooling demand at the estate level, PDDC improves load optimization, system reliability, and overall carbon efficiency.

Rather than treating energy efficiency as an isolated building feature, Filinvest Land integrates centralized infrastructure into the master planning of its mixed-use estates — enhancing operational resilience, asset value appreciation, and long-term sustainability.

“This registration affirms the value of integrated energy infrastructure in shaping future-ready communities,” said Engr. Jonathan Urbano, general manager of PDDC. “By managing energy performance at the district level, we help ensure estates remain efficient and competitive for decades.”

The initiative also supports tenants, including multinational corporations and BPO firms, that are increasingly aligning operations with global ESG standards.

Reinforcing Sustainability Leadership

The BoI registration builds on Filinvest Land’s growing portfolio of sustainability recognitions.

In 2024, FLI received the Excellence in Ecology and Economy (E3) Award for integrating environmental responsibility with business performance. Filinvest City in Alabang also became the first and only central business district in the Philippines to earn a LEED v4 Gold Certification for Neighborhood Development Plan.

These milestones reflect FLI’s consistent focus on embedding sustainability into large-scale developments, supported by long-term infrastructure investments. The BoI registration also signals the government’s trust and confidence in FLI’s systems, commitment, and accountability to translate vision into concrete and measurable action, validating its leadership in the sustainability arena.

Aligning with National and Global Goals

The registration highlights government support for investments that advance energy security, emissions reduction, and sustainable growth.

Through PDDC, Filinvest Land aligns its developments with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action), by institutionalizing low-carbon solutions across its portfolio.

Complementing the expansion, PDDC is also participating in the BoI’s Corporate Community Partnership for Development (CCPD) program, which includes installing a solar power system at Filinvest Alabang Elementary School and providing technical training for sustainable operation.

Building Climate-Resilient Urban Ecosystems

From Northgate Cyberzone and Festival Mall to Quest Hotel Clark and other major developments, PDDC’s centralized cooling network forms a core pillar of Filinvest Land’s climate resilience strategy.

By integrating energy efficiency, operational reliability, and emissions reduction at scale, FLI continues to demonstrate that sustainable infrastructure is both environmentally responsible and commercially viable.

With the registration and award of the first complex energy efficient project, Filinvest Land reaffirms its pioneering leadership in climate-conscious urban development — proving that environmental commitment, government partnership, and private sector innovation can work together to build more resilient and future-ready communities.

