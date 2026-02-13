Expanded 4PH and sustainable urban development

The Expanded 4PH Program integrates housing delivery with sustainability, resilience, and inclusive urban development. Under the Marcos administration, housing is designed not only to address shortages but also to foster safe and livable communities.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. emphasized the enduring value of housing:

“Mga kababayan, ang bahay ay hindi lamang istruktura. Sa tahanan unang nahuhubog ang pagkatao, umuusbong ang pag-ibig, at binubuo ang mga pangarap. Kaya’t hangga’t may mga Pilipinong nagnanais ng sariling tahanan, hindi po titigil ang pamahalaan sa aming pagkilos. Walang hihinto sa trabaho. Walang maiiwanan sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Expanded in 2025, the program now includes high-density housing for urban areas, strengthened community mortgage programs, rental housing initiatives, and the accelerated disposition of lands under Presidential Proclamations.

Housing sites under Expanded 4PH are designed as livable communities, with significant portions allocated for open spaces such as parks and playgrounds. These design principles promote health, safety, and social interaction.

“Together, we are not just constructing buildings; we are building a nation of hope, resilience, and progress,” President Marcos said.

Through these integrated approaches, Expanded 4PH continues to contribute to a more resilient and inclusive Philippines.

