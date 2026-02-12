PhilSTAR Media Group bags 3 silver accolades at 61 st ANVIL Awards

By Miguel Libosada

PhilSTAR Media Group (PMG) garnered three silver ANVIL awards at the 61st ANVIL Awards Gabi ng Parangal held at Solaire Resort North in Quezon City on Jan. 28, 2026.

The ANVIL Awards, organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), is regarded as one of the highest recognitions in the sphere of public relations. A multisectoral jury selects winners from diverse fields, including academia, government, and other industry experts.

This year’s theme, “The 61st Second: Pushing Past Possibilities,” challenged PR practitioners to go beyond conventions. It underscored the dynamic nature of communications and the importance of relevance, speed, and impact in delivering a message.

PMG received three silver ANVILs for the following:

PR Programs (Corporate Identity/Corporate Branding Program) — R39ENERATE: Ano’ng Papel Mo?

PR Tools (Special Events and Exhibits) — She Slays 2025: Girlcoded Convention

PR Tools (Special Events and Exhibits) — BusinessWorld: Forecast 2025 — PH Forward: Towards a Sustained Growth Path

PMG’s “R39ENERATE: Ano’ng Papel Mo?” posed a question that bears huge importance in these challenging times, in which voices are stifled and clouded by fake news. It demanded an answer with a strengthened commitment towards protecting the truth on the line. At its core, the program aimed for a renewal — not just for print media, but for journalism’s very purpose as a movement that connects, informs, and inspires people.

In celebration of Women’s Month in March 2025, PMG held the “She Slays 2025: Girlcoded Convention.” It gathered Gen Z and young millennial girls to a three-day event, helping them explore their interests and meet inspiring figures. It became a safe space for women to find their community and express themselves, empowering them in the process.

On the other hand, BusinessWorld’s “Forecast 2025 — PH Forward: Towards a Sustained Growth Path” was an insightful forum that gathered business leaders to discuss the conditions of the Philippine economy and how different industries contribute to the country’s economic growth moving forward.

These accolades affirm the media company’s unwavering resolve and continued commitment towards its clients and readers, showing PMG’s dynamism and evolution as a media powerhouse.

People can anticipate more programs from PMG, now more than ever, as it expands its initiatives with more special projects and campaigns in the works.

