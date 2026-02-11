As the digital habits of Filipinos evolve from basic connectivity to high-bandwidth, real-time engagement, Globe has successfully shifted the industry narrative from a race for coverage to a commitment to network superiority. This focus on Quality of Service and Quality of Experience has been officially validated by Ookla®, the global leader in network intelligence, which recognized Globe as the Most Consistent Mobile Network, Most Consistent Fixed Network, and the provider with the Widest 5G Coverage in the Philippines for the second half of 2025.

In today’s commoditized market, peak speeds are no longer the sole measure of success. Instead, telco performance is increasingly judged by the real-world experience delivered to customers. This includes reliability that connectivity provides for work, learning, and commerce. Globe’s consistency scores represent a proven ability to meet strict minimum speed thresholds across diverse locations, ensuring that connectivity never becomes a “blind spot” for users.

Validated Standard of Excellence

Ookla’s rigorous analysis of millions of user-initiated Speedtest® results confirms that Globe’s infrastructure delivers a consistent Quality of Service that Filipinos can feel every day.

Mobile Experience: Globe achieved a Mobile Consistency Score of 87.51% for Q3-Q4 2025, leading the industry in reliable mobile performance.

Fixed Broadband Experience/Consistency: For Q4 2025, Globe recorded a Fixed Consistency Score of 88.84%, providing the foundation for stable home and business internet.

Widest 5G Coverage: Globe secured the highest 5G Coverage Score (490), reflecting a strategic network footprint that prioritizes both populated areas and expansive reach.

During a fireside chat with Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda at the recent PH Telco Summit, Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz said that reported coverage does not always reflect whether users experience consistent, dependable connectivity, especially in remote or disaster-prone areas.

“This is why Globe prioritizes network consistency, a strength recognized by Ookla naming Globe the Most Consistent Mobile and Fixed Network in the Philippines,” Cruz said. “Addressing these gaps requires continued investment not just in coverage, but in capacity, redundancy, and resilience to keep services stable under varying conditions. It’s part of our drive to provide the best and most consistent connectivity because our purpose is to uplift Filipino lives every day, and this includes serving the underserved.”

Aguda stressed the importance of resilient and robust infrastructure, affordability, and accessibility to connectivity as the strong backbone of a digital nation which aligns to what Globe has been championing.

Elevating the Filipino Digital Lifestyle

Globe’s sustained investments in mobile, fiber, and 5G infrastructure are designed to empower all segments of society by providing a network that Filipinos can rely on with total confidence. This consistency is reflected in Globe’s average network speeds, which have seen significant growth: mobile speeds now average 34.8 Mbps (an 8% YoY increase), while broadband speeds have surged to 120.4 Mbps (a 36% YoY increase).

These speeds ensure that the quality of experience remains high across the most commonly used applications. For instance, while 1080p video streaming typically requires only 4-5 Mbps on mobile or 5 Mbps on broadband, Globe’s network provides ample headroom for stability. This ensures that professionals and remote workers enjoy seamless video calls on platforms like Zoom (which requires 3 Mbps) without interruption, and families can support 1080p FHD streaming and smart-home devices across multiple screens simultaneously.

“What matters is how consistently our customers stay connected in their daily lives, even if they are at work, at home, and on the move. Our focus remains on building a network that is resilient and designed around real experiences,” Cruz said. By prioritizing this Quality of Experience, Globe ensures that MSMEs can power digital payments and content creators can engage audiences in real-time, providing the foundation for the courage and confidence needed to navigate daily life.

