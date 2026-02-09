Global interconnectivity solutions provider EDAC Group has selected Filinvest Innovation Park – New Clark City (FIP-NCC) as the site of its newest manufacturing facility, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across Southeast Asia and reinforcing Central Luzon’s emergence as a premier industrial growth corridor.

EDAC formalized its entry into the Philippines through the signing of a five-year lease agreement for a 5,000-square-meter Ready-Built Factory (RBF) at FIP-NCC, which will serve as its newest manufacturing hub in the region, supporting its growing operations and expanding customer base across Asia. Commercial operations at the facility are targeted to begin by the second quarter of 2026, with the company expected to employ up to 90 workers at full capacity, contributing to job generation and the development of technical talent in Central Luzon.

The lease agreement was signed by Francis Ceballos, senior vice-president and Business Unit head for Industrial and Logistics of Filinvest Land, Inc.; and Connie Robinson, financial director of EDAC Philippines, Inc. The signing was witnessed by Carmelo Centeno III, general manager of FIP-NCC; Sherwin Robinson, director of Operations of EDAC Philippines; and Kenneth Peralta, vice-president and head of Investment Promotions and Marketing of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

“Our expansion into the Philippines through Filinvest Innovation Park – New Clark City is a strategic step for EDAC,” said Sherwin Robinson, director of Operations of EDAC Philippines. “The park’s modern infrastructure, strong government support, and proximity to key logistics and export gateways make it an ideal base for our manufacturing operations. We look forward to growing alongside the community and contributing to the region’s industrial development.”

For Filinvest Land, EDAC’s entry underscores the growing stature of Filinvest Innovation Park – New Clark City as a preferred destination for global manufacturers and technology-driven enterprises. “We are pleased to welcome EDAC to our expanding roster of locators at Filinvest Innovation Park – New Clark City,” said Francis Ceballos, SVP of Filinvest Land. “Their investment reflects the strong confidence global companies have in the Philippines and in Central Luzon as a strategic industrial hub. FIP-NCC continues to attract forward-looking enterprises that see long-term value in its location, infrastructure, and growth potential.”

EDAC’s Philippine operations recently secured registration with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on Jan. 5, 2026, qualifying the company for a range of fiscal incentives under the country’s investment promotion framework, including income tax holidays and enhanced deductions.

“On behalf of BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang, we welcome EDAC to New Clark City — a city built for resilience, sustainability, and long-term growth,” Mr. Peralta said. “EDAC’s decision to locate here reflects the strong fundamentals of New Clark City and its growing appeal to global investors.”

The signing ceremony was held at Quest Plus Hotel Clark, located within Mimosa Plus Leisure Estate, a Filinvest Development Corp. leisure township developed in partnership with the Clark Development Corp.

With EDAC’s entry, Filinvest Innovation Park – New Clark City continues to strengthen its position as a catalyst for industrial growth, innovation, and investment in Central Luzon, reinforcing the Philippines’ role as a competitive manufacturing and logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

