In boardrooms across the Philippines, leaders are asking the same familiar questions.

Why is employee engagement declining despite competitive pay and benefits? Why is succession planning becoming more urgent, yet younger employees seem reluctant to step into leadership roles? Why are younger customers harder to convince even when products are strong? And why does adaptation to change feel increasingly slow, exhausting, and fragile?

Behind these challenges is a deeper issue: Generational needs — both as consumers and as employees — are being misunderstood or oversimplified. When organizations rely on outdated assumptions about what motivates people at different life stages, the true costs are often underestimated.

These costs show up in very real ways: disengaged employees who may be capable and confident but no longer fully committed; brands that slowly deteriorate in customer consideration; innovation efforts that struggle to gain traction; and change initiatives that stall before value is realized. Over time, these blind spots translate into missed market opportunities and growing organizational risk.

Let’s take a closer look at the two levels — business and organizational — in which the drawbacks are manifested.

BUSINESS-LEVEL HIDDEN COSTS

Brand deterioration

Brands rarely collapse. They fade.

When generational needs are overlooked, brands gradually lose mental space among emerging customer cohorts. Products may still function, pricing may remain competitive, and distribution may still be wide — but the brand no longer feels for me.

When a single brand narrative attempts to speak to all generations in the same way, it resonates with none deeply.

Messaging becomes generic, positioning is diluted, and emotional connection weakens. Declining customer consideration follows — not necessarily because competitors are superior, but because the brand feels increasingly disconnected and irrelevant.

While all generations may share similar values, their perspectives differ — shaped by distinct experiences and expectations.

For example, while money continues to be a top value among Filipinos, financial motivation differs by generation. Gen Z seeks independence and non-reliance on parents. Gen Y aims for financial freedom — the ability to spend without constant trade-offs. Gen X prioritizes a comfortable life for both self and family. Boomers focus on continued support for family, including grandchildren. When brands treat “financial value” as a single idea, these nuances are easily missed.

Hidden cost: Marketing spend rises simply to maintain awareness, while conversion, advocacy, and loyalty quietly weaken underneath.

Lackluster innovation outcomes

Many organizations believe they are innovating because they are launching new initiatives, features, or formats. Yet many also complain about lackluster performance from these efforts.

Increasingly, companies are turning to Project Alphabet to understand what opportunity spaces open up when they look beyond surface demographics and instead decode deeply held values, fears, aspirations, and life contexts by generation.

When generational needs are misunderstood, innovation solves internal assumptions rather than real human tensions; new offerings become incremental improvements rather than meaningful shifts; and adoption lags despite technically sound solutions.

Different generations experience unresolved tensions. When these tensions are not decoded accurately, innovation becomes detached from lived reality. Products and services may make sense internally, but fail to resonate externally.

This explains why organizations often ask, “Why didn’t the market respond?” – and this question is raised long after launch, investment, and effort have already been sunk.

Hidden cost: Innovation investment delivers low returns, creates fatigue, and increases risk aversion toward future initiatives.

ORGANIZATIONAL-LEVEL HIDDEN COSTS

Low engagement and weak talent attraction

Engagement declines long before people resign.

Project Alphabet’s findings show that definitions of rewards and recognition are no longer straightforward.

Younger generations tend to favor cash flexibility and experiences, while older employees continue to value symbolic recognition. At the same time, changing definitions of family have increased expectations for more inclusive benefits — such as coverage for pets or LGBTQ+ partners.

The workplace is increasingly where values collide. Flashpoints emerge in predictable ways: work-life balance as a baseline versus something to be earned; short, visual communication versus formal, direct messaging; salary as an entry requirement versus culture and clarity as retention drivers. These tensions also debunk common stereotypes — loyalty is not exclusive to older generations, just as younger ones will stay when the culture works for them.

Yet, employer branding often lags behind these shifting expectations. Many organizations continue to signal stability, scale, and tenure, while younger talent looks for growth, purpose, learning velocity, and a sense of progression that feels meaningful.

Over time, organizations struggle not only to retain talent, but also to attract the energy and capability needed for future growth.

Hidden cost: Higher attrition, rising hiring costs, longer vacancy cycles, and a workforce that does not fully commit.

Succession planning at risk

Succession planning is crucial to the sustainability of any organization.

When generational needs are ignored, leadership pipelines thin out, not because talent is unavailable, but because leadership pathways feel misaligned or unattractive. High-potential employees may not see leadership roles as worth the personal trade-offs, while senior leaders may struggle to trust readiness that looks different from their own career journeys.

Linear career paths are no longer the norm. Many employees are comfortable remaining individual contributors or prefer less cut-throat corporate cultures. Without acknowledging these shifts, organizations risk misreading hesitation as lack of ambition.

Over time, leadership transitions become riskier as institutional knowledge declines. When transitions finally occur, organizations often realize too late that readiness was assumed rather than intentionally built.

As the workforce mix continues to evolve, companies must pay closer attention to the implications for leadership continuity.

Hidden cost: Leadership continuity becomes a vulnerability to long-term sustainability.

BRINGING THE TWO TOGETHER

The business and organizational costs of ignoring generational needs reinforce each other.

Weak brand relevance reduces market momentum. Lackluster innovation dampens growth. Low engagement and slow implementation make recovery harder. Succession risk compounds long-term uncertainty.

To truly work across generations, organizations need generational fluency — the ability to see beyond labels and harness the strengths of all generations to inspire teams, connect with consumers, and grow the business. — Barbara Young, Vice-President for Corporate and Commercial Strategy, Acumen (www.acumen.com.ph)

