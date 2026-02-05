The Great British Festival in Manila 2026, held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, concluded with vibrant energy and strong community turnout. The two-day celebration brought British culture, creativity, and lifestyle experiences to Manila audiences with engaging activities, performances, and exhibits that highlighted UK-Philippines cultural and bilateral ties.

The event is organized by the British Embassy Manila, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP), and the British Council Philippines, and BusinessWorld as a media partner, as both countries celebrate the 80 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Philippines, standing out as a meaningful and inclusive event, blending lifestyle and culture while honoring the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The festival offered visitors a mix of cultural showcases and interactive experiences. Attendees explored themed areas that featured British arts, food, music, and creativity alongside opportunities to learn about innovation, education, and business collaborations between the UK and the Philippines. Live entertainment was a key highlight throughout the weekend, giving festival-goers a lively atmosphere to enjoy performances and cultural displays reflective of British influence and creative exchange.

Local and international guests alike enjoyed the relaxed yet dynamic setting, with plenty of family-friendly activities, food options, and interactive exhibits that encouraged participation and exploration.

The two-day festival brought together families, students, professionals, and culture enthusiasts for a dynamic showcase of British culture, creativity, and lifestyle experiences. The event formed part of the year-long activities commemorating eight decades of UK-Philippines friendship and cooperation. The festival also served as a platform to reinforce cultural connections and celebrate the unique ties between the UK and the Philippines, an ongoing collaboration that extends beyond cultural exchange into education, business, and community engagement.

Beyond culture, the festival reflected a broader message of confidence in UK–Philippines relations. More recently, during the Chamber’s “Forecasting 2026: UK–PH Economic Perspectives” forum, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director-General Tereso Panga reported that British companies in PEZA ecozones now number 75 firms, with cumulative investments of P229.3 billion since 1995 and $1.4 billion in export value as of November 2025.

The Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Atty. Allan Gepty underscored that the Philippines offers a “consistent, credible, and forward-looking policy direction,” anchored on long-term development planning and openness to trade and investment. He noted that this clarity of direction positions the Philippines as “a reliable and attractive partner for investors seeking stability, growth, and long-term value,” particularly as cooperation with the UK deepens through platforms such as Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the country’s ASEAN Chairship priorities.

