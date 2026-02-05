Time deposits are often dismissed as conservative instruments — reliable but unremarkable. Today, however, they are quietly reemerging as a preferred tool for growing wealth among affluent Filipinos seeking stability, predictability, and competitive returns amid persistent market volatility.

As global markets experience heightened uncertainty, the wealthy are increasingly prioritizing capital preservation without sacrificing yield. This has resulted in renewed interest in time deposits, particularly those offering rates that rival more complex investment products.

This trend is especially evident in the growing uptake of high-yield time deposit offerings from digital-forward banks. Salmon Bank (Rural Bank)’s “Bank on Eight,” which offers up to 8% per annum on qualified time deposits, is one example of how traditional saving instruments are being redefined for today’s premium clients.

Among affluent savers, time deposits are no longer viewed merely as parking spaces for idle cash. Instead, they are increasingly considered strategic components of a diversified wealth portfolio, especially when yields rival that of higher risk instruments.

Salmon Bank (Rural Bank), Inc. has observed this firsthand. In 2025, the bank’s deposits client base doubled, driven largely by strong demand for its time deposit products. Approximately 85% of its clients are classified as affluent, an indication that wealthy Filipinos are deliberately choosing time deposits as a core savings vehicle.

Industry observers note several reasons behind this shift.

First, stability has become paramount. In an environment marked by volatile equity markets and evolving interest rate expectations, time deposits provide certainty. Funds are placed with a regulated bank, returns are contractually defined, and principal is protected — attributes that resonate strongly with investors seeking long-term wealth preservation.

Second, predictability remains a powerful draw. Unlike market-linked products, time deposits deliver guaranteed returns. Savers know exactly how much they will earn over a given period, reducing anxiety and enabling more precise financial planning. For business owners and professionals alike, peace of mind is often worth more than the potential upside of riskier instruments.

Third, attractive yield has changed the conversation entirely. While time deposits are traditionally associated with modest returns, select banks now offer rates that can even compete with other investment options — like money market funds. Salmon Bank (Rural Bank)’s 8% per annum rate is well positioned in the Philippine banking sector today, providing what many clients view as the “best of both worlds” — low risk with compelling returns.

Lastly, the low maintenance feature of time deposits plays a crucial role. Time deposits require minimal monitoring, allowing clients to focus on growing their businesses, managing careers, or pursuing personal priorities.

‘Bank on Eight’ with Salmon Bank (Rural Bank)

Adapting to the evolving preference of affluent savers, Salmon Bank (Rural Bank)’s “Bank on Eight” offer provides an 8% per annum interest rate on time deposit placements of at least P1 million, with a minimum term of 1 year. For placements below said amount, clients can still enjoy a competitive 6% interest rate.

The promo is available for time deposit terms ranging from a minimum of one year up to five years for accounts opened between Dec. 1, 2025 and June 1, 2026.

To illustrate the potential returns: a P1-million placement for one year can generate gross compound interest earnings of P82,388. Over five years, the same placement can grow to gross earnings of approximately P469,945. Both amounts are still subject to withholding tax. These figures underscore why time deposits are being reevaluated not merely as savings tools, but as meaningful wealth-building instruments.

Built on trust, modernized for the present

Tracing its roots to the former Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which has served Filipinos since 1963, Salmon Bank (Rural Bank), Inc. blends decades of institutional trust with a modern, customer-centric approach to banking.

Today, Salmon Bank operates under the full regulation of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), with deposits insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) for up to P1 million per depositor.

Customers may open a Salmon Bank account via the Salmon App — available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store — or opt to visit Salmon Bank (Rural Bank)’s branch in Bacoor, Cavite.

Sometimes, the smartest way to grow wealth is not by chasing volatility, but by banking on certainty. In an era where capital protection, certainty, and efficiency are increasingly valued, time deposits, paired with market-leading rates, are proving to be far from outdated.

For more information, visit https://salmon.ph/salmonbank.

Terms and Conditions apply. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-242399 Series of 2025. Salmon Bank (Rural Bank), Inc. is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (http://www.bsp.gov.ph). Deposits are accepted only within bank premises or through authorized bank channels. Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P1 million per depositor.

Salmon Group is the parent company of Salmon Bank. Salmon Group itself is backed by world-class investors, including the International Finance Corporation (member of the World Bank Group); ADQ/Lunate, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund and leading US venture capital firms.

