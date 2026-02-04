Ideal Vision Center, a respected name in the optical industry, recently marked its 40th anniversary with a thanksgiving celebration, honoring four decades of quality eye care and meaningful relationships with clients, partners, ambassadors, doctors and team members.

The event highlighted the company’s journey since its founding and its growing commitment to caring for essential senses, beginning with vision and extending to hearing, through service excellence, innovation and trusted professional care. Guests gathered to share memories, express appreciation and celebrate the people who helped shape Ideal Vision Center into a leading name in eye and hearing care, and now with 200 branches worldwide.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Ideal Vision Center is offering a 40% discount for customers turning 40 this year. For more information, visit facebook.com/IdealVisionCenter.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.