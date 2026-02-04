Puregold carries on with its heartfelt tribute to Filipino sari-sari store owners or micro-entrepreneurs with its Sari-Sari Stories video series, the newest installment of which features a special cameo from BINI’s Jhoanna. The Witness is a short film that tells a tender, coming-of-age love story, one that unfolds across the years, shaped by change, constancy, and the quiet presence of a sari-sari store owner who sees it all.

Jhoanna’s cameo adds an extra layer of warmth and relatability to the narrative, underscoring the film’s message of appreciation for small business owners across the country. Affirming the role sari-sari stores play in Filipinos’ everyday lives, Jhoanna shared, “Importante na hindi mawala ang sari-sari store. Bukod sa pagiging very Pinoy, ito pa rin ang pinaka-accessible sa maraming komunidad. Iba pa rin yung may mapupuntahan kang malapit sa’yo.”

The latest Sari-Sari Story follows the budding romance between two childhood sweethearts, their youthful ardor eventually evolving — through the years — into real enduring love. The video depicts the highs and lows of their relationship, all from the perspective of a humble sari-sari store owner who witnessed them all.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad echoed Jhoanna’s sentiments, saying, “Puregold has always been a proud ally of micro-entrepreneurs across the country. Through Sari-Sari Stories, we continue to uphold the role sari-sari store owners play in our everyday lives. In their communities, they bring people together by providing convenience and access to daily essentials.”

The Witness rides on the momentum of earlier Sari-Sari Stories installments such as Ways, featuring SB19’s Stell, and The Sign, which included a cameo by Skusta Clee. The series has collectively sparked conversations online and resonated with netizens, Aling Puring members, and Puregold followers, reinforcing the remarkable part sari-sari stores play in everyday Filipino life.

As the series continues, audiences are spurred to watch for the next story, reflecting how sari-sari stores have — over time — integrated themselves into people’s lives and into the communities they serve.

Facebook Video Link: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1254850073159331

YouTube Video Link:

