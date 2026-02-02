Arthaland Corporation (ARTHALAND) and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) recently entered into a joint venture for the development of Sondris, a premium, multi-certified sustainable residential condominium that will rise along Arnaiz Avenue, Legazpi Village, Makati City.

This partnership marks a significant collaboration between Arthaland and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest real estate companies and a publicly traded company with approximately $62 billion (¥9.8 trillion, as of Dec. 2024) in assets. Mitsui Fudosan has pursued mixed-use neighborhood creation that integrates office buildings, retail facilities, logistics, hotels/resorts, and residentials across various areas in Japan. Mitsui Fudosan’s area of operations is not only in Japan; the Group has been conducting business in major cities in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and India. The Group is continuously pursuing business expansion through driving the evolution of neighborhood creation.

“We are honored to collaborate with Mitsui Fudosan to bring Sondris to life. By combining ARTHALAND’s deep local experience with a global perspective and Mitsui Fudosan’s distinct strength in truly people-focused neighborhood creation and global expertise, we created a development that delivers durability, functionality, and a new benchmark for refined living in the heart of Makati,” said Jaime C. González, Vice Chairman and President of ARTHALAND.

Sondris brings together two like-minded, best-in-class real estate companies with shared values centered on sustainability, green building, and long-term value creation. ARTHALAND leads the project’s development and operations, while Mitsui Fudosan contributes to global expertise in design, engineering, and value preservation.

“We express our appreciation and honor in collaborating and developing this project together with Arthaland, a partnership that reflects our shared vision for excellence and sustainability. Guided by this commitment, we take pride in making Sondris one of the pioneering residential developments in the Philippines to pursue multiple prestigious green certifications—underscoring our unwavering commitment to sustainability and future-ready communities. Together, we aspire to deliver a landmark project that harmonizes world-class standards with local insight, creating a destination designed to endure and inspire for generations to come.” said Daijiro Eguchi, Managing Director of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia).

Sondris offers a rare balance of cultural richness, business connectivity, and urban convenience. Its address along Arnaiz Avenue provides immediate access to EDSA and the Skyway, connecting residents to the metro’s key business and lifestyle destinations. Its location also allows its residents to enjoy unobstructed views of the San Lorenzo Village.

Inspired by Japanese sensibilities, Sondris brings together refined architecture, wellness, and environmental stewardship to create homes shaped by intention and balance. Designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm AEDAS, the 37-story tower features 252 thoughtfully designed residences, each crafted to maximize natural light, ventilation, and comfort.

As with other ARTHALAND developments, Sondris targets to achieve the highest sustainability and wellness standards from both local and global organizations. It aims to become multi-certified, targeting LEED, WELL, EDGE, and BERDE certifications from the US Green Building Council, International Well Building Institute, the International Finance Corporation and the Philippine Green Building Council, respectively.

ARTHALAND is the only real estate developer in the Philippines with a residential and commercial portfolio 100% certified as sustainable by local and global organizations. It has made its mark in the Philippine real estate industry by pioneering the development and management of exceptional best in-class properties that adhere to international and local standards.

For more information, visit www.arthaland.com.

