Dealer recognition marks a key step toward redefining premium new energy mobility

Global premium new energy vehicle (NEV) brand DENZA reinforced its commitment to the Philippine market with a ceremonial dealer awarding and media briefing on Jan. 22, signaling a decisive step toward the brand’s formal launch and long-term growth in the country.

Bringing together leaders from the BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, DENZA Philippines, and members of the local media, the gathering cemented DENZA’s positioning as a premium brand shaped by intelligence, refinement, and sustainable innovation — and its intent to build a meaningful presence in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-evolving mobility markets.

Speaking on DENZA’s global direction, Liu Xueliang, general manager of the BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, shared how the brand continues to gain traction across international markets by redefining what modern premium means in the age of electrification.

“Across Asia-Pacific, we’ve seen strong momentum for DENZA as more markets embrace premium new energy vehicles. That experience gives us confidence in the Philippines, where consumers are increasingly sophisticated and ready to engage with a brand that combines intelligent technology with refined design and comfort,” said Mr. Liu.

For the local market, Adam Hu, country head of BYD & DENZA Philippines operations, outlined the brand’s direction and reaffirmed its long-term commitment. He emphasized that DENZA Philippines is the sole distributor of the brand locally, with a clear strategy focused on sustainable growth rather than short-term volume.

“Our role in the Philippines is to build DENZA the right way — with leadership, clarity, and long-term intent. We’re not here simply to introduce vehicles, but to establish a premium brand that Filipino customers can trust and grow with over time,” he explained.

Mr. Hu shared that DENZA plans to expand its dealership footprint in 2026, alongside the gradual introduction of a broader portfolio of premium NEVs across key vehicle segments. Each introduction, he noted, will be intentional and aligned with the brand’s philosophy.

“The Philippine market is advancing rapidly and is ready for a new expression of premium. Our responsibility as brand leaders is to introduce DENZA in a way that reflects local expectations while staying true to its global standards.”

A key moment of the event was the recognition of DENZA’s initial dealer partners, marking the foundation of its retail presence in the Philippines. These include DENZA Alabang and DENZA Cebu, operated by ACMobility Premium Dealership Inc.; DENZA Makati, operated by Harmony New Energy Auto Service (Philippines) Ltd. Corp.; and DENZA Greenhills, operated by E-Vantage Motors Inc. Together, these partners represent the first step in building a premium ownership ecosystem designed to support DENZA customers nationwide.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.