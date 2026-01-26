Globe has been recognized as a Climate Leader by CDP after earning an A- score for Climate in 2025, marking the company’s entry in leadership ranking under the global environmental disclosure platform. Globe also received a B score for water security in its first year of assessment, reinforcing its environmental action in the telecommunications industry.

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs the world’s most comprehensive environmental disclosure system, used by investors, governments, and capital markets to assess how organizations manage climate change, water security, and deforestation. Its scoring framework evaluates companies based on the completeness of disclosure, depth of risk awareness, quality of management, and evidence of leadership through strategy and performance.

The company’s A- climate score reflects years of deliberate work to understand and reduce its environmental impact. In 2021, Globe conducted climate scenario analysis to identify physical and transition risks that could affect its operations. The company also continues to maintain a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 and these assessments inform Globe’s science-based targets and its roadmap toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050.

“This CDP Climate Leader rating reflects disciplined action, strong governance, and a clear commitment to transparency,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe. “It confirms that our climate strategy is both credible and measurable.”

Globe’s climate action spans its operations, network infrastructure, and customer experience. The company has transitioned 171 cell sites, corporate offices, and key facilities to renewable energy through power purchase agreements and has deployed more than 38,000 green network solutions, including fuel cell systems, hybrid generators, free cooling technologies, and lithium-ion batteries. These initiatives help reduce emissions while strengthening network resilience.

Sustainability is also integrated into Globe’s products and services. The company has promoted paperless billing and introduced EcoSIM cards made from recycled materials. In 2024, all postpaid SIMs procured by Globe were EcoSIMs, helping avoid the use of over 1,200 kilograms of virgin plastic. Globe’s continued promotion of eSIM adoption further reduced plastic consumption and resource use.

For water stewardship, Globe’s B score highlights concrete action. Water efficiency is a key focus at The Globe Tower, the company headquarters which houses more than half of the company’s workforce and is equipped with rainwater harvesting and water recycling systems. These systems capture rainwater, air-conditioning condensate, and cooling water, which are treated and reused as graywater for non-potable purposes such as flushing, landscaping, and facility maintenance.

In 2024, Globe reused more than 33,500 cubic meters of graywater, significantly reducing its demand for freshwater. Water conservation is reinforced through facility design and employee engagement, including motion-sensor faucets and internal campaigns that promote responsible water use.

The CDP recognition, including being named as a Supplier Engagement Leader (A Score) in 2024, adds to Globe’s growing list of sustainability milestones, including international and regional awards for ESG performance and environmental leadership. Together, these reflect a long-term commitment to responsible growth that supports climate action, resource stewardship, and resilience in a rapidly changing world.

