Social commerce has changed the landscape of discovering and purchasing products online. Through live selling and affiliate content creators on social media platforms like TikTok, buying an item is now as easy as scrolling on your feed, clicking the yellow basket and proceeding to checkout. This streamlined process is what brands are leveraging to keep up with today’s dynamic retail space and bring their products directly to consumers.

Nestlé Professional, with its commitment to empower creators and foster collaboration in the food and beverage industry, gathered over 100 affiliates from Metro Manila and nearby cities to join the Nestlé Professional Creator Playground last Nov. 5. Culinary experts conducted hands-on workshops and live demos using Nestlé Professional and Maggi Professional products that served as a guide for attendees to boost their selling potential and further elevate their content on TikTok.

The event also featured informative and inspiring talks about content creation strategies, effective use of social media platforms, and best practices for monetizing content through affiliate marketing.

“We recognize the growing influence of social commerce and the vital role that content creators play in shaping consumer preferences. By bringing together creators, we aim to provide them with the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in this space,” said Nestlé Professional Business Executive Officer Rica Mier. “This event is just the beginning of our goal to build a community where creators feel valued and empowered to share their experiences with our brand.”

Michelle Mendoza from Antipolo City is one of the content creators who joined the Nestlé Professional Creator Playground. According to her, she gained valuable insights from the event about developing more creative videos for her audience and driving sales. While new to the TikTok affiliate scene, Michelle has a background in business marketing that makes her comfortable in communicating with all types of people through live selling. “Swak kami ni TikTok at ng pag-a-affiliate. Yan ang aking passion. At yung gusto ko sa ganito, sarili mo yung oras mo.”

Just like Michelle, fellow Nestlé Professional affiliate Jenalyn Vicente enjoys the freedom that being an affiliate provides especially to moms like her who are looking for an additional source of income. “’Yung kinikita ko sa dati kong work, kinikita ko na rin ngayon. Sina-sideline ko lang dati itong pag-a-affiliate. Mula pa-isa-isang items, dumami nang dumami dahil ina-approach talaga ng tao,” she shared.

Self-proclaimed rakitero Genesis Quejada added being an affiliate to his long list of side hustles just after graduating college this year. He believes consistency and hard work are key to make it big in this line of work. “’Yung strategy ko ay mag-live for two hours in the morning and two hours at night. ’Yung pagitan ng oras ko na ’yun, I make more content in batches para kung ma-busy man in the next days, may ready-made videos pa rin for posting,” he said.

Because Nestlé products are pantry and kitchen essentials in Filipino homes, Michelle said they’re always in demand. Discounts vouchers and freebies also attract more consumers to their page and to check out the products they’re showcasing. This results in higher sales and bigger commissions for the affiliates.

When asked about their long-term goals as an affiliate, everyone expressed their desire to earn enough to save for the future. Michelle and Genesis both also want to one day establish their own brands and employ affiliates of their own as a way to share their expertise and opportunities to others. Jenalyn, on the other hand, aims for financial security. “Kaya ako nag-affiliate para makatulong sa family ko fully at magkaroon ng extra income. ’Di na ako hihingi sa iba. Lahat ito sarili kong sikap.”

Being an affiliate may seem easy at first look — just promoting products through videos and live selling — but it does come with its own set of challenges such as managing time wisely, coming up with engaging and fresh content ideas, and avoiding violations that may get your account banned, among others. Genesis advises new and aspiring affiliates to familiarize themselves well with the community guidelines and strictly adhere to them in creating content and during lives.

Through the Nestlé Professional Affiliate Program, Nestlé aims to improve the livelihoods of its affiliates and help them maximize their potential as content creators. Check out @barangayNestlé on TikTok to know more and score the best deals on your favorite Nestlé products.

