Billboards are a common sight along NLEX but as they pass through in Apalit, Pampanga, a peculiar sight will greet them. A chicken with a basket of eggs beside her, staring directly at them from a roadside billboard. As they notice the chicken, they will read the headline that pulls no punches: “Bugok! Stop Lying.”

This new billboard has been unveiled by the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF). They are challenging companies that falsely claim to source cage-free eggs while refusing to provide transparency on where those eggs truly come from. Many fail to disclose which farms supply them or whether those farms meet any verifiable animal-welfare standards.

The case of these companies being bugok

In Filipino, bugok means “rotten,” this deliberate wordplay is used by AKF to spotlight the growing problem of greenwashing in the egg industry. There is a blatant dishonesty behind the growing number of companies claiming to use “cage-free” eggs without showing a shred of transparency.

According to AKF, some farmer claims that some of the large buyers are pushing for cage-free sourcing, only to back out when it came to pricing. They are operating in the assumption that the cost of cage-free eggs would be the same with the regular table eggs. This is problematic as the farmers take risks to improve hen welfare, only to be met with their buyers lowballing their prices for their egg produce.

A call for transparency and honest labeling

AKF appeals for verifiable sourcing hence additional message in the billboard “Get your eggs from certified cage-free farms.” Once these companies claim to use eggs sourced from true cage-free farms, it is their responsibility to substantiate these claims.

When companies use cage-free as a marketing badge while failing to support the very people producing them, that’s not just misleading — it’s exploitative. For AKF, this isn’t merely a marketing issue. It is a matter of integrity, consumer protection, and basic accountability. “Filipino consumers deserve honesty,” the organization said. “If a company claims to be cage-free, they must show proof — otherwise, that claim is bugok.”

How cage-free can actually be verified?

Locally, cage-free standards for egg farms are filed under the Philippine National Standards for Cage-Free Egg Production (PNS/BAFS 312:202). While there is no government endorsed cage-free certification scheme yet, AKF operates an independent cage-free auditing

program aligned with the criteria also being used by other countries globally. Farms must meet requirements on space, nesting areas, perches, litter, and hen behavior before receiving certification. A clear way to identify eggs that truly come from cage-free systems is established and are backed by on-site inspections, documentation and recurring audits.

Why cage-free matters?

Cage-free systems encourage hens to roam around and exhibit natural behaviors as opposed to the conventional cages where they spend their entire lives in cramped spaces. Cage-free egg production entails a meaningful step toward a more humane egg production.

The “Bugok!” billboard is AKF’s latest effort to educate the public and pressure companies to adopt real, verifiable animal-welfare policies. By placing the message along one of the country’s busiest expressways, the organization hopes to spark conversation on false advertising on humane sourcing of eggs.

