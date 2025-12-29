Orthopedic issues affect millions of people worldwide, from young athletes recovering from sports injuries to older adults dealing with degenerative joint conditions.

Dr. Alan Cheung, an orthopedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, says the nature of these conditions often varies by age. Younger individuals typically experience ligament and meniscus injuries. Shoulder injuries are also common, especially among those involved in contact sports or repetitive overhead movements.

Older adults, however, face joint wear-and-tear, leading to osteoarthritis. Dr. Cheung attributes the rise in osteoarthritis to increased life expectancy, explaining that cartilage, like a car tire, does not regenerate. Once it wears out, joint stiffness and pain set in, often leading to joint replacements.

“Osteoarthritis is more common now worldwide because people are living longer,” the surgeon explained. “If you live long enough, your joints will wear out, and that usually starts in our early 50s. The average age of someone having a joint replacement of their knee or hip is usually in their 60s.”

Genetics also contributes in the development of osteoarthritis. People with a family history of joint problems are more likely to experience similar issues.

“If you look at your parents and they have bad knees, unfortunately, you could also have bad knees,” said Dr. Cheung. “But at least you can be more aware and try to do things to prevent or reduce the risk of osteoarthritis from happening.”

Sports injuries, when ignored or improperly treated, can accelerate joint degeneration, according to the orthopedic surgeon. Over time, the wear-and-tear on the joint progresses can lead to chronic pain and mobility issues.

“[Individuals] who neglected or ignored injuries years ago, their joint wears out quicker over time; so they [may develop] osteoarthritis at an earlier age,” he added.

Enhancing precision and recovery

Dr. Cheung’s expertise in advanced robotic surgery, including the use of MAKOplasty, Robodoc, and NAVIO systems, places him among the few surgeons in Asia trained in these cutting-edge technologies. These systems offer a more precise and personalized approach to surgery — something unimaginable a few decades ago.

For patients with severe osteoarthritis, traditional treatments like physiotherapy or injections may not provide relief. When these conservative methods fail, joint replacement surgery becomes necessary.

“In the past, [surgeries] were all done manually by hands and using the human eye. But nowadays, we have more advanced robotic technology so that surgeons like me can come along and plan very carefully,” he noted. “Using robotic technology in surgery is similar to solving a complex equation. You can do it by hand on a paper or with an abacus, but using a computer makes it more accurate, faster, and ultimately get better results in the long term.”

Robotic systems allow surgeons to perform intricate procedures with higher precision. They also minimize the amount of tissue removed, reducing the risk of complications.

Such surgeries, according to Dr. Cheung, involve less trauma to the body and, in many cases, a faster return to normal activity. Patients can often begin walking almost immediately after surgery, as the technology promotes smoother healing.

“Patients have misconceptions about surgery that it’s going to take a long time, it’s going to be extremely painful, and it will take a long, long time to recover,” he added. “But [robotic-assisted surgery] can be a very effective way of taking away the pain almost instantly, and the recovery can be pretty rapid.”

Prioritizing healthcare needs

For many, the thought of surgery brings uncertainty about what will happen, what to expect during recovery, and how it will change their lives. Dr. Cheung understands that the decision to undergo surgery is not an easy one, especially when patients have exhausted all other options.

“I describe how the process works very carefully so patients understand,” he explained. “Once you understand what’s going to happen, then you don’t have to fear the unknown.”

Dr. Cheung uses video testimonials from patients who have undergone the procedure to show how quickly they return to normal life. He personally introduces new patients to those who have successfully undergone similar surgeries.

On the other hand, the surgeon emphasizes the importance of addressing joint pain and sports-related injuries early, urging individuals to take proactive steps to safeguard their health.

“Don’t ignore your pain. If you do, you may have just picked up an injury that will trouble you 20 years down the line. At least see a physiotherapist or a sports doctor to get it checked out thoroughly,” he advised. “For older individuals, get checked out regularly every year to make sure things aren’t deteriorating at a rapid pace.”

Dr. Cheung is one of the key figures at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, which offers patients access to cutting-edge care.

“The expertise here is unparalleled,” he noted. “We have doctors who trained all over the world, like in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.”

Located in Singapore, Mount Elizabeth Hospital is known for its world-class medical facilities. Patients can expect top-tier care, equipped with advanced medical technologies, including robotic systems that are often unavailable in many other countries.

For inquiries, please contact Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s patient assistance center, IHH Healthcare Singapore — Philippine Office, located at G/F-B, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600; e-mail manila.ph@ihhhealthcare.com; or call 0917-526-7576.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.