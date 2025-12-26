Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC) is opening a new chapter in its modernization drive by strengthening its presence inside the country’s international airports as part of its long-term growth strategy. As part of this shift, DFPC is in discussions regarding the future of its Fiesta Mall lease in Parañaque as it moves toward expanding its presence inside the country’s airports.

The DFPC leadership said the review supports a strategic realignment toward high-traffic travel locations and reflects the corporation’s broader modernization efforts. “We want to grow the footprint of Duty Free and revive its glory days through expansion and new offerings. There is strong potential in what’s coming with these changes,” they said.

Officials explained that the possible transition away from Fiesta Mall is being considered alongside operational realities — including the site’s aging layout and growing maintenance needs — and emphasized that airport-based expansion aligns more closely with global trends in duty-free retail, where digital upgrades and refreshed store formats are now essential.

Parallel to the ongoing transformation at NAIA, DFPC is also upgrading its stores and services as it pushes to remain a world-class, tourism-supporting retailer.

With international arrivals continuing to rise — nearly six million foreign tourists visited the Philippines in 2024 and close to four million more were recorded in the first eight months of 2025 — DFPC said it is scaling up operations to meet growing demand and advance its vision of transforming Duty Free Philippines into a powerhouse destination for travel retail.

As part of their modernization roadmap, DFPC is rolling out major upgrades inside Ninoy Aquino International Airport, with expansion plans under way at both Terminals 1 and 3. At Terminal 3, the corporation is set to scale up its retail area from its current footprint to as much as 6,000 square meters, making it one of the largest duty-free spaces in the airport network and positioning it to better serve the growing volume of international travelers.

The transformation goes beyond square footage. DFPC is also reshaping its retail experience by expanding its lineup of luxury labels, international brands, and emerging names, while opening its outlets to more concessionaires and brand partners. The result is a more dynamic and inclusive product mix — one that ranges from high-end exclusives and global best-sellers to Filipino-made goods and practical pasalubong — giving travelers greater choice without compromising value.

DFPC leadership emphasized that airport-based retail plays a key role in enhancing the country’s tourism ecosystem, helping transform arrival and departure halls, as well as terminals, into more vibrant and service-oriented spaces. “This is not just expansion — it’s transformation,” officials said. “We’re building stores that reflect how Filipino travelers move, shop, and expect service today.”

And for many Filipinos coming home after months or years abroad, Duty Free Philippines has always been more than a store. It is often the first familiar sight upon arrival — a place to pick up chocolates, perfume, or small tokens for loved ones eagerly waiting to welcome them home. As DFPC reinvents itself for a new era of travel, it remains tightly woven into a tradition as old as the balikbayan suitcase: the joy of coming home with something for the ones who matter most.

