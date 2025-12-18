The Municipality of San Juan in La Union, in partnership with GCash, the country’s leading finance super app, is rolling out a digital Fund Disbursement Service and issuing free GCash Visa Cards to ensure faster, safer, and more timely delivery of financial assistance—particularly as the community prepares for the increased financial needs of the holiday season.

For years, beneficiaries in San Juan have relied on manual payout processes that required long queues and in-person verification at crowded disbursement venues, often causing delays during peak periods such as year-end.

San Juan, La Union Mayor Mariquita P. Ortega underscored how the initiative strengthens the LGU’s commitment to efficient public service delivery. “The Municipality of San Juan is committed to modernizing the way we deliver public service, and this initiative with GCash is a major step toward faster and more transparent financial assistance distribution,” she said. “By adopting digital disbursement, we are reducing long queues, eliminating risks associated with manual cash handling, and ensuring that every eligible citizen receives support quickly and securely.

With GCash as its digital partner, the LGU is now shifting to a streamlined distribution model that reduces wait times and physical movement for both residents and LGU staff. Through the GCash Fund Disbursement Service, financial assistance can be released digitally, allowing beneficiaries to receive support more quickly and with fewer steps using the free GCash Visa Card. The card also enables residents without mobile data, or bank accounts to securely access their aid—making the system especially beneficial during the busy holiday period.

From a tourism and long-term development perspective, Sangguniang Bayan Member Mitos Magsaysay, Chairman of the Tourism Committee, highlighted how digital payments support both residents and visitors during peak travel months. “As the surfing capital of Northern Luzon, San Juan welcomes both local and international tourists, and digital payment options like GCash make their experience more seamless,” Magsaysay said. “Beyond convenience, this initiative helps improve digital financial literacy among our residents as we prepare for a more technology-driven future and work toward becoming a world-class municipality.”

Emphasizing the partnership as a broader strategy to make public service delivery more inclusive and efficient, GCash Vice-President and Head for Public Sector Cleo Celeste Santos said, “By providing free GCash Visa Cards and conducting financial literacy sessions, we aim to empower communities with stronger financial tools and knowledge—helping families better manage their finances during the holiday season and beyond.”

GCash Assistant Vice-President for Public Sector Pre-Sales Nikki Serquiña added that the initiative also responds to San Juan’s need for reliable and timely financial access. “San Juan, La Union frequently faces strong typhoons, making fast and dependable financial assistance crucial. Through this partnership, residents can receive support quickly, safely, and without unnecessary delays—even during challenging times.”

Residents who have experienced the new system shared how it will make a difference in their daily lives. One beneficiary said, “The GCash Visa Card has been a huge help because we can now receive financial assistance faster, even if we don’t have time to go to the municipal office. From the financial literacy session, I learned how to better manage my budget and use the GCash card for safer transactions better than cash, especially this Christmas and New Year.”

“This partnership program aims to benefit key sectors in LGU San Juan—from public and private employees, to vendors and business operators, transport groups, students, and farmers. Through this collaboration, GCash supports San Juan’s transition from manual processes to a more efficient and citizen-centered digital system—helping ensure that financial assistance reaches residents on time, when it matters most.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

