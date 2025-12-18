Globe and FPIP mark a major milestone through a contract signing that will expand high-speed, reliable fiber connectivity for global and local manufacturers within the industrial park located in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Globe Telecom has formalized its partnership with First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP), Inc. through a memorandum of agreement (MoA), bringing faster, more secure, and reliable fiber internet to the park’s locators and employees. Through this collaboration, Globe will provide enterprise-grade connectivity to FPIP’s 150+ locators and over 80,000 employees, enabling seamless operations, real-time collaboration, and data-driven decision-making. FPIP is home to global and industry-leading businesses such as consumer electronics manufacturers.

“This partnership strengthens Globe’s commitment to delivering world-class, fiber-fast connectivity to businesses across the Philippines,” said Michelle Y. Ora, VP, Strategic Partnerships and Program. “We are proud to empower FPIP locators with seamless, secure, and high-speed digital tools that enable innovation, enhance productivity, and position them to compete confidently in the global market.”

FPIP’s shared dark fiber facility, established in 2023, allows Globe to deploy services quickly and cost-effectively, maximize existing infrastructure, and provide locators with more options for their internet needs.

“We are excited to work with Globe. As one of the leading internet service providers in the Philippines, we are confident that they can elevate the experience of our locators by providing high-quality and secure internet connection, which is a must in today’s fast-paced and data-driven environment,” said Jason de las Alas, FPIP’s Assistant Vice-President for Park and Utilities Group. “We understand our locators have diverse needs, which is why we continue to enhance the digital infrastructure in FPIP. We want to ensure we can support the changing and increasing demand for robust digital services.”

Established in 1996, FPIP is a PEZA-registered special economic zone developed by Lopez-led First Philippine Holdings (FPH) and Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corp. Spanning nearly 600 hectares, the industrial park is home to over 150 leading global and local manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and medical devices.

The contract-signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both Globe and FPIP, formalizing a collaboration that strengthens FPIP’s digital backbone and supports the park’s continued expansion into a future powered by seamless, world-class connectivity.

