Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. announced the formal signing of its partnership with global hospitality leader, Accor, to develop the Philippines’ first ibis hotel, ibis Manila Caloocan, a 6-storey international hotel that will crown Grace Park Terraces, a 19-storey mixed-use development poised to become a defining landmark in the rapidly transforming northern gateway of Metro Manila.

The signing ceremony was held on Dec. 16, 2025 at ibis Styles Manila Araneta City in Quezon City, attended by senior executives from both organizations. Representing Accor were Kash Salvador, Director of Development for the Philippines, and Maria Manlulu-Garcia, Area General Manager for the Philippines, Premium, Midscale, and Economy segment, and Cluster General Manager of Novotel Manila Araneta City and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City.

Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. was represented by its executive leadership team, including Sherwin Uy (Chief Executive Officer), Atty. Karen Jimeno (Legal Counsel), Er. Manny Manuel (Engineering Head), Celine Co (Business Development Head), and Amica Ngo (Corporate Marketing Consultant).

Set to feature 160 well-appointed keys, ample parking, and street-activating commercial spaces, ibis Manila Caloocan will bring global-standard hospitality to the city. The iconic ibis symbol will crown the structure, establishing its presence as a new city marker and gateway destination.

ibis is the pioneer of accessible high-quality accommodation. At the heart of the brand’s ethos lies a commitment to forward-looking modern design seamlessly blending trendsetting elements with cosy comfort. Each ibis hotel is designed to inspire vibrant and fulfilling guest experiences.

Primeworld Land also announced the appointment of WTA Architecture and Design Studio as the project’s lead design team. The firm has envisioned a development that redefines the architectural and urban rhythm of Caloocan City.

Envisioned as an architectural oasis, the structure moves away from the rigid industrial forms that dominate the district. Its layered façades and landscaped curves create a softer, more inviting presence, offering a deliberate contrast to surrounding heavy-use infrastructure. Through thoughtful spatial composition, the architecture introduces balance, human-scaled movement, and a renewed sense of openness.

The development will offer spaces for gathering, rest, and leisure, rehumanizing the built environment and creating new opportunities for interaction, wellness, and community engagement. Beyond its hospitality function, the hotel is positioned to become a visual and experiential landmark that signals a modern identity for Caloocan.

Strategically located near major infrastructure investments, ibis Manila Caloocan will cater to business travelers, returning overseas Filipinos, staycation guests, and long-stay visitors seeking accessibility and modern convenience.

Situated directly across from Caloocan City Hall, the hotel is also expected to meet the city’s growing need for training, meeting, and conference venues, as well as spaces for private events and celebrations. It will be the closest internationally branded hotel to the Philippine Arena and sits just five minutes from the Skyway entrance, enabling a 30-minute travel time to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“This partnership with Accor reflects Primeworld Land’s long-term commitment to uplifting key cities across the Philippines through world-class real estate developments. ibis Manila Caloocan will set a new benchmark for hospitality in the area, supporting tourism, commerce, and the city’s evolving urban landscape,” stated Sherwin Uy, CEO of Primeworld Land.

Kash Salvador, Director of Development, Philippines, Accor, also expressed enthusiasm for this milestone:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. in bringing ibis Manila Caloocan to life. As part of Accor’s growing network in the country, this project aligns with our mission to provide accessible, well-designed, and reliable hospitality experiences for travelers. Caloocan is an emerging gateway destination, and we are proud to contribute to its transformation.”

The project marks Primeworld Land’s expansion into the hospitality sector at scale, complementing its growing portfolio of residential and mixed-use developments across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Construction of ibis Manila Caloocan is expected to begin in 2026, with launch targeted in the next development phase. It is Primeworld Land’s second hotel signing after Hilton Garden Inn Cebu Mactan and will become the first international hotel brand to rise within the CAMANAVA region, serving the needs of surrounding industrial and commercial districts.

About Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. is a Philippine property developer committed to building modern, thoughtfully designed, family-oriented communities nationwide. With a diverse portfolio spanning affordable housing to mid-end residential condominium developments, Primeworld Land delivers value-driven projects that enable lifestyle upliftment, growth, and long-term sustainability.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,700 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

