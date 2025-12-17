SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) honored the nation’s top firefighters during the 2025 Awards Night of the Search for the Ten Outstanding Firefighters (TOFF) of the Philippines at SMX Aura.

Chosen from a field of more than 38,000 firefighters nationwide, this year’s awardees embody the highest standards of courage, service, and leadership. Now in its second year, the recognition program follows a stringent selection and interview process that evaluates socio-civic involvement, ingenuity and innovation, professional achievements, and overall performance.

“Firefighting is often associated with sirens and danger, but there is another side to the story: the long hours, the discipline, and the compassion you show every day,” said SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim during the awards night.

“This remarkable event is not just personal achievement for the awardees but a powerful recognition for the entire Bureau of Fire Protection,” BFP chief Jesus Piedad Fernandez said. “Your [SM Prime] support will not only help us to enhance our capabilities but also strengthen our commitment to serve the public and ensure safety at all times,” he added.

During the awards night, 20 exceptional finalists were honored for their courage, leadership, and dedication to public service. From this distinguished group, 10 were named the 2025 Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines: five commissioned officers and five non-commissioned officers.



The commissioned officers are FSSUPT Bartolome O. Beliran, DSC (BFP Region 6) FSUPT Josephus Franco Alburo (Las Piñas City), FCINSP Zardoz V. Abela (OPFM – Biliran), FSINSP Julius R. Mangrubang (Talavera Fire Station, Nueva Ecija) and FSINSP Karl Aerole M. Rojales (Bureau of Fire Protection NHQ).

The non-commissioned officers (NCO) winners are: SFO1 Jan Vincent R. Alba (Lucena Fire Station), SFO2 Donn Canlas Anloague (Davao City Fire District – SRF), FO3 Dianne Daphne P. Bruno (Santiago City Fire Station), SFO2 Lloyd Casilao Francisco (Botolan Fire Station Zambales) and FO2 Bernard P. Sureta (Daet Fire Station).

Meanwhile, the other 10 finalists are NCO officers including SFO3 Daisy Leal Cabautan, FO2 Jay Lord B. Corpuz, SFO1 Sussie May Limaco Magan, SFO4 Rachel Sangalang Nicasio and FO1 James Harley Omayao Palencia while the commissioned officers are FSUPT Raul G. Bustaliño, FCINSP Marc Allan C. Consuegra, FCINSP Anthony Cadion De Paz, FSUPT Jacqueline Sanson Ortega and FCINSP Julius Daryl M. Bulatao.

Each of the 10 winners received a P250,000 cash prize while the remaining 10 finalists each received P25,000. They also spent two nights at Lanson Place Mall of Asia. The BFP also awarded them the “Medalya ng Natatanging Gawa.”

