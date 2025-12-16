The 2nd Air Force Wing Command under the leadership of former House Deputy Speaker and Colonel Michael Odylon “Mikee” Romero delivered a heart-warming “Wings Christmas Community Development” relief mission to over 200 Aeta Indigenous People (IP) children and families in Sapang Bato, Angeles City.

“Today, the 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve, 2nd ARCEN, and Class Salimbay 2025 gave toys, gifts, and food packs — including 5 kilos of rice per family — to 100 Aeta IP children and 100 Indigenous families here as part of our Wings Christmas Community Development,” Col. Romero said. “This effort reflects our deep commitment to uplift marginalized communities, spread joy during the holiday season, and bring meaningful support to our countrymen wherever they are.”

The relief effort included the distribution of toys, gifts, and essential food items — with each family receiving 5 kilos of rice — bringing both immediate relief and Christmas cheer to communities that often have limited access to basic services.

Col. Romero, PhD, a Philippine Air Force reservist and long-time public servant, has been widely recognized for his humanitarian and community outreach initiatives throughout the country specially during pandemic. His extensive work with ARRAPI, a key partner of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in civil-military operations, continues to expand disaster-response readiness, deliver critical aid, and strengthen frontline support networks. ARRAPI now counts more than 5,000 trained reservists nationwide, ready to respond to emergencies and provide humanitarian assistance across regions.

Col. Romero was recently honored with the 2025 Philippine Choice Award for Outstanding Humanitarian and Community Service in recognition of his unwavering dedication to uplifting underserved communities through healthcare missions, education support, disaster response, and direct aid distribution across geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas nationwide.

His humanitarian footprint includes medical and dental missions, the distribution of medical equipment in far-flung islands, rebuilding schools damaged by fire and natural calamities, and delivering emergency food and supplies in times of crisis — reaching from Basco, Batanes to the remote island communities of Tawi-Tawi.

Before transitioning fully to reserve leadership and philanthropic work, Col. Romero served three terms in the Philippine House of Representatives, where he was widely regarded as a “people’s lawmaker.” Among his legislative priorities were programs aimed at poverty alleviation, community welfare, and expanding access to essential services. As chair of the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, he was the principal author of measures strengthening support for vulnerable families, including conditional cash transfer programs that eventually became law, helping reduce poverty and improve social support systems for millions of Filipinos.

Col. Romero also authored or sponsored a range of bills focused on national development, consumer protection, health, rural financing, and agricultural support, demonstrating his broad commitment to holistic national progress.

Through ARRAPI and his ongoing community development efforts, Col. Romero continues to champion a vision of service, solidarity, and nation-building, ensuring that even the most remote and underserved communities feel supported and valued.

