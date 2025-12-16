Across industries that rely on service, clients and patrons now expect environments that feel adaptive, seamless, and personalized. Whether arriving at a lobby, settling into a room, or navigating shared facilities, today’s guests favor interactions that mirror the ease of connected living.

Anchored in its vision of “Powering Connected Innovation,” Samsung is positioning SmartThings as a unifying platform that makes these interactions possible. By integrating intelligence into displays, sensors, and devices, Samsung aims to create environments that anticipate needs, reduce friction, and enable staff to focus on higher-value service.

Samsung Philippines recently gave an exclusive, curated look at how digital ecosystems can enhance both the visible and behind-the-scenes flow of a space at the Samsung Business ​￼​Experience Studio and SmartThings Home Showroom at the Science Hub Tower, McKinley Hill last Dec. 4.

Led by the head of Samsung Philippines’ One Samsung B2B Vertical, Anthony Atacador, the showcase demonstrated how Samsung’s connected ecosystem — spanning from professional displays, security solutions, to SmartThings-powered automation — can transform spaces into intuitive, responsive environments that elevate comfort, convenience, and overall experience of guests and clients.

“The goal of Samsung is really to empower and help business owners through our technology. And when I say technology, it’s not only our products but the solutions that Samsung has. What’s innovative about Samsung are the solutions we created,” Mr. Atacador said.

Responsive room controls

Despite the sophistication, Samsung has designed its interfaces so clients are able to navigate controls with minimal effort. At the core of this is SmartThings, which enables centralized and user-friendly control of a room’s key functions. By simply scanning a QR code, a visitor can adjust lighting, temperature, entertainment and more.

This approach allows spaces to adapt in real time. Lights can dim gradually in the evening, air-conditioning can adjust before arrival, and entertainment systems can sync with a visitor’s device within moments.

The ease of use is essential in environments that welcome diverse guests, ensuring that comfort and convenience are accessible regardless of a visitor’s age, tech fluency, or familiarity with connected spaces.

Dynamic ambiance

Samsung’s professional displays and hospitality TVs play a major role in creating visually unified environments. With advanced calibration, crisp resolution, and customizable interfaces, these displays can shift seamlessly between welcome messages, content streaming, and branded information.

This means lobbies, corridors, and rooms can maintain consistent visual quality. Businesses can tailor messaging, present information, or enhance ambiance with curated visuals, all managed through centralized content systems.

Another forward-looking element of the studio is the demonstration of automated routines. SmartThings allows spaces to react based on time, occupancy or specific triggers.

Motion sensors can activate gentle lighting during late hours, shades or curtains can adjust automatically at sunrise, and rooms can switch to energy-saving settings when unoccupied.

Efficiency and control for operations

SmartThings and Samsung’s B2B solutions allow administrators to oversee multiple spaces from a single dashboard. This includes monitoring device status, adjusting room conditions, pushing broadcast messages, and scheduling routing automations.

Additionally, Samsung’s Knox security platform provides device-level protection across connected displays and mobile devices. In environments where visitors often use personal smartphones to interact with in-room or in-space systems, Knox ensures that data is protected and that device connections are automatically cleared after use.

Optimized energy efficiency

Samsung also eases energy management within hospitality spaces. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and through automated controls that respond to occupancy and time-of-day patterns, SmartThings ​￼​helps reduce unnecessary consumption without compromising comfort. HVAC adjustments, lighting routines, and system-wide automations contribute to more sustainable operations.

“If I [manage] a building and I have SmartThings Pro, SmartThings Pro can study the activity inside the building. But of course, you can manually set it up,” Mr. Atacador shared.

Over time, these optimizations contribute to lower utility costs and more environmentally responsible operations—an increasingly important consideration for organizations that manage large facilities and aim to balance guest comfort with long-term sustainability commitments.

From spaces to cities

At a broader level, solutions offered by SmartThings not only can strengthen industries like hospitality but can also support the government’s long-term push toward building smarter, future-ready communities.

As government agencies and private sectors explore digitalization initiatives, connected ecosystems offer models for modernizing public facilities, boosting operational efficiency, and raising service standards across sectors.

“Samsung is very passionate in helping our country develop,” Mr. Atacador said. “Not only we’re trying to work with the government in terms of smart cities but also with businesses.”

By showcasing how intuitive automation and centralized management can improve comfort while reducing resource consumption, Samsung’s ecosystem aligns with national priorities on digital transformation.

“If our businesses are not digital, they will get challenged later on, even our country,” he emphasized. “Samsung will provide awareness and would provide the needed education for people to understand the importance of technology, specifically Samsung’s.”

As people increasingly experience connected living in their homes, their expectations carry over into the places they visit. Samsung’s preview underscored how thoughtfully designed connected environments can elevate the way people experience spaces and engage with them.

