The Victor is a victor. The 55-meter public landmark by Robinsons Land (RLC) has just received the award for Best Landmark Design at The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, besting other landmarks in the region.

“The Victor embodies the Filipino spirit — resilient, ambitious, and unwavering in its pursuit of greatness. Getting the Best Landmark Design award is a triumph we share with every Filipino. We are grateful to The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards for this recognition, which celebrates our vision and the excellence of our people,” said Mybelle Aragon-GoBio, President and CEO of RLC.

It’s just one of multiple accolades RLC received at the awarding ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 12. RLC was declared Best Luxury Developer. Robinsons Hotels & Resorts was awarded Best Hospitality Developer. The Mall | NUSTAR was given the award for Best Lifestyle Retail Development. work.able GBF Center 1 won Best Co-Working Space. The Residences at The Westin Manila was declared Best Completed Luxury Condo Development. SYNC was awarded Best Mid-End Condo Development. The recognition comes at a particularly meaningful time, as RLC celebrates its 45th anniversary, highlighting decades of excellence and the company’s standing as one of the most trusted and most diversified real estate property developers in the Philippines.

“The breadth of recognitions we received at this year’s Asia Property Awards reflects RLC’s deep commitment to elevating Filipino excellence across every segment we serve,” said Aragon-GoBio. “From hospitality and retail to workspaces and residences, each award is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating developments that build better lives. And at the heart of these achievements stands The Victor, which is testament to our passion and our belief in what the Filipino can accomplish.”

Since it was unveiled in 2023, The Victor has become a symbol of the hardworking Filipino: strong, steadfast, always rising, and thriving wherever they are — in the Philippines and out in the world.

Designed by Jefrë, a globally celebrated Filipino-American artist known for his monumental works and commitment to cultural storytelling, The Victor stands proudly, pumping his fist in triumph, at Bridgetowne Destination Estate, RLC’s 32-hectare master-planned development that straddles Quezon City and Pasig. It’s an urban landmark and a cultural touchstone in the middle of a thriving community — a modern Filipino icon that draws visitors of all ages. It’s more than just something to look at. The Victor is something to experience, share, and take pride in, it’s a landmark that truly belongs to the people.

Transforming urban landscapes and elevating communities

Over the years, RLC has consistently demonstrated a vision that goes beyond constructing buildings — it strives to transform urban landscapes, elevate communities, and create developments that endure as cultural and economic landmarks. The Victor stands as a concrete example of this philosophy, merging architectural innovation with the company’s commitment to nation-building.

Aragon-GoBio said, “We at RLC are also inspired by The Victor. From world-class landmarks to integrated lifestyle estates, RLC remains committed to building developments that elevate communities, enhance urban landscapes, and contribute to long-term economic growth.”



The company’s strong performance extends to the financial markets. RLC’s stock has outperformed peers, rising 20% year-to-date, while offering a 5.7% dividend yield, the highest among listed real estate companies on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). This reflects investor confidence in RLC’s sustainable growth, diversified portfolio, and strategic positioning in both mature and emerging urban areas.

Aragon-GoBio said, “The Victor represents more than an architectural achievement — it embodies RLC’s commitment to shaping the future of Philippine cities. As we continue to expand our portfolio and redefine urban landscapes, we remain driven by the belief that quality, innovation, and purpose go hand in hand.”

