Brittany, the luxury leisure and residential arm of the Villar Group, was named Best Lifestyle Developer at the recently held Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

This prestigious regional award firmly places Brittany alongside Southeast Asia’s leading developers that are known for defining modern, sophisticated lifestyle-driven communities.

A distinct achievement

It comes as no surprise that Brittany bagged this recognition.

Known for building master-planned communities that were inspired by some of the world’s most admired destinations, Brittany has always put a premium on elegance, greenery, and elevated living. For decades now, Brittany has rightfully established itself as a significant force in the Philippines’ high-end residential market.

This foundation makes the company’s latest accolade both fitting and well-earned.

The Best Lifestyle Developer award is given to companies that excel in designing communities where daily life is enhanced through well-planned spaces, strong amenities, and environments that support both personal and family well-being. Brittany distinguished itself through developments that consistently bring together thoughtful design, accessible open spaces, and architecture that blends naturally with their surroundings.

In a region known for intense competition in lifestyle-led residential development, this win marks a meaningful step forward for the Philippines. It shows that Filipino developers can now excel in categories where user experience, community planning, and overall livability — not just building quality — are rigorously assessed.

It should be noted that the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards is one of the region’s respected award-giving bodies, recognizing developers and projects that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and strong execution. Winners are selected from top developers across Southeast Asia, making the recognition both credible and competitive.

Delivering lifestyle, leisure communities

Today, Brittany continues to deliver well-planned lifestyle and leisure communities strike a careful balance between beauty and functionality. Walkable environments, generous open areas, and architecture designed to suit each site all contribute to communities that promote a healthier and more convenient way of life.



These attributes reflect Brittany’s long-standing approach to premium residential development — measured, deliberate, and centered on how residents move through and enjoy their surroundings.

These can be readily seen in its existing developments like the 124-ha Crosswinds in Tagaytay City, a Swiss-inspired estate that brings to the country the Alpine experience. This premium enclave is defined by its rolling terrains, cool climate, and over 35,000 pine trees, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a European countryside lifestyle. Think Swiss-inspired chalets, pine-lined roads, pocket retail concepts, and view decks overlooking ridges and forests.

Enriching environments

Its upcoming developments further showcase Brittany’s expertise in creating enriching, lifestyle-focused environments.

The 26-ha Pievana in Sto. Tomas, Batangas and the 5-ha Forresta in emerging Villar City gave prominence to biophilic design, restorative spaces, and nature to be able to provide sanctuaries where residents can disconnect from urban intensity while remaining connected to modern comforts. These are low density, enriched with green corridors, walkable layouts, and integrated lifestyle components.

Up and coming leisure communities like Bern in Baguio City and Escana in Boracay Island, address a growing preference for properties that deliver climate advantage, experiential value, and income potential.

Strengthening Philippine footing

Beyond reinforcing its position locally, Brittany’s latest accolade also strengthens the Philippines’ footing in the premium segment, where expectations continue to rise and where developers must prove they can deliver both quality and consistency.

It also signals that Filipino firms are capable of producing lifestyle-focused communities that meet regional benchmarks in planning, design, and overall user experience.

Definitely, the Philippines can now compete in lifestyle development at a regional level and win.

