The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Philippines 2025 celebrated the nation’s most forward-thinking business leaders and high-performing enterprises, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping the Philippines’ next era of growth through innovation, resilience, and sustainable leadership. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the region’s leading NGO for entrepreneurship, the prestigious awards ceremony was held on 10 December 2025 at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

Anchored on the theme ‘Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’, the APEA 2025 Philippines honored entrepreneurs and organizations that have demonstrated agility, strategic foresight, and the ability to thrive amid economic shifts and technological transformation, while creating meaningful impact for their industries and communities.

A distinguished panel of judges assessed over 100 nominations through a rigorous and transparent evaluation process, carefully reviewing each nominee’s leadership, operational excellence, financial performance, innovation capabilities, and long-term sustainability. Following this comprehensive assessment, outstanding award recipients were selected across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized across the region, with past recipients including Thailand’s Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group, China’s Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui of Galaxy Entertainment Group, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, India’s Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, the Philippines’ Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon.

“In a rapidly evolving economic landscape, the true leaders of tomorrow are those who remain resilient, innovate with purpose, and build organizations that generate value not only for shareholders, but for society at large. These future-ready enterprises understand that long-term success lies in adaptability, integrity, and inclusive growth,” said Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, during his welcome address.

Award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category include Diane Isabel M. Chua, Managing Director of Tribal Worldwide Philippines; Roman Felipe Reyes (Chairman) and Protacio Tan Tacandong (Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer) of Reyes Tacandong & Co. These distinguished leaders were honored for their exceptional leadership, sharp business acumen, and lasting contributions to their respective industries.

Other notable awardees include Asiapro Multipurpose Cooperative under the Inspirational Brand category, Optum Global Solutions Philippines Inc under the Fast Enterprise category, while Filinvest Alabang, Inc.; Northern Operating Services Asia Inc.; and UAM Philippines, Inc. were honored under the Corporate Excellence category.

The APEA 2025 Philippines Chapter is supported by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) and Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industries Philippines, Inc. (MCCI), with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine as the Media Partners.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

