In the world of high-stakes business, real success goes beyond numbers. It’s measured by enduring trust built over years, handshakes that turn into strategic partnerships, and a shared vision for national inclusive progress. That distinct spirit took center stage at GDay 2025, Globe Business’ tenth-year celebration, where they convened the country’s foremost decision-makers for two exclusive appreciation events designed to strengthen the bonds and honor the exceptional leadership that drives industries forward.

The quarter-long GDay 2025 celebration, dedicated to long-standing partners and clients, culminated in two flagship executive gatherings: the Executive Night: Weavers of Connection on Sept. 23, and The Executive Open 2025 Golf Tournament on Oct. 8.

The festivities commenced with the Executive Night, an exclusive experience that elevated appreciation into an art form. Guests were treated to “The Culinary Weave,” a five-course dining journey symbolizing how every business partnership threads into a larger, coherent narrative of mutual growth and shared success.

“Business is built on trust, and trust comes from genuine connection,” said KD Dizon, VP and Head of Globe Business. “GDay is our way of saying thank you to the leaders who continue to journey with us as we empower the Filipino enterprise and collectively champion the nation’s digital future. This evening is dedicated to celebrating the vision and commitment you bring every day.”

Following the intimate dinner, the focus shifted to strategic camaraderie at the Executive Open 2025. Held at the Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club, the tournament welcomed 115 business leaders from the country’s leading corporations.

The event expertly blended sport and strategy, giving a relaxed, high-value space for informal collaboration among peers. The shared goal was evident: to foster stronger ties essential for building a digitally empowered Philippines.

GDay’s 10th anniversary stands as Globe Business’ testament to the value of enduring partnerships built on trust, active empowerment, and a shared commitment to national growth and resilience. The celebration serves as a vivid reminder that when key businesses connect with purpose, and when leaders are acknowledged for their dedication, they help propel the entire nation forward.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.