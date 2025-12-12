Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially launched the all-new bZ4X BEV with the release of units to the first customers.

The all-new bZ4X is TMP’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) under the Toyota brand, further boosting its full electric lineup which was previously comprised of the Lexus RZ and the Lexus UX.

Guided by its multi-pathway approach to carbon neutral mobility, TMP has been laying the groundwork for electrified mobility in the country since introducing the Prius Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) in 2009. Today, the mobility company has the widest range of electrified vehicles (xEVs) in the country, with 22 electrified models under its Toyota and Lexus brands, providing various options for customers with different needs.

The all-wheel drive bZ4X is powered by a 73.11 kWh Lithium-ion battery and dual motors with a front output of 227 PS and rear output of 120 PS, and a front torque of 269 Nm and rear torque of 170 Nm. It records up to 570 km of EV range (Based on United Nations Regulations101. Actual consumption and range will vary based on conditions and driving habits). Drive modes include Eco and X-Mode.

The bZ4X features an angular exterior design, LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic moonroof. It has a ground clearance of 200mm and seats up to five people. The power back door with kick sensor provides ease of access for loading and unloading of items into the cargo space.

Inside, the seats are clad in synthetic leather, with generous second-row space for passengers. Both front and rear seats have built-in heating, while the front seats also have ventilation. Additionally, the driver gets an eight-way power seat that can be adjusted based on memory settings.

For functionality, the bZ4X has a 7-inch Digital Meter Cluster and Multi-Information Display, 14-inch Display Audio with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless charging ports in front, and USB Type C chargers in the front and rear.

The all-new bZ4X is equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense with Pre-Collision System (PCS), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Adaptive High Beam System (AHS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Blind Spot and Panoramic View Monitors, and a Digital Inside Rearview Mirror further assist drivers by providing additional visibility of the road.

Every purchase of the bZ4X comes with a free wall box charger and a portable charger.

“It takes time and strategic planning to roll out what we call our multi-pathway approach to carbon neutral mobility, which involves customer education and preparedness, and providing technologies and solutions that are most appropriate for the market’s needs. From building up our widest lineup of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and introducing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) through our luxury brand Lexus, we believe we’re ready to make BEVs more mainstream with the Toyota bZ4X, especially with Filipino users’ better understanding of EV technologies and power mix along with improving charging infrastructure,” shared TMP First Vice President for Vehicle Sales Operations Elijah Marcial.

Asked why they decided to purchase the Toyota bZ4X, a customer who signed up during the reservations period shared, “A lot of my friends are getting [battery] electric and hybrid cars. I saw the advantages since I spend so much on fuel. I commute daily from Quezon City to Caloocan City, and even Nuvali [Laguna] three times a week. In Nuvali there are a lot of charging stations and during the weekdays most of them are available, so I don’t feel any range anxiety.”

“It’s hard to bet on new players in the market. I’ve been a Toyota owner since the ‘80s, so I’m confident with their service and parts. When we get a car, [my family] doesn’t re-sell, so for sure [the bZ4X] will be [with us] for the long run,” another customer shared.

The all-new bZ4X comes in one variant and is available at P2,699,000 for the Dark Blue Mica/Attitude Black Mica colorway, P2,714,000 for the Platinum White Pearl Mica/Attitude Black Mica colorway, and P2,719,000 for the Precious Metal/Attitude Black Mica and Emotional Red/Attitude Black Mica colorways.

Interested customers may already take the fearless leap with the Toyota bZ4X at the following dealerships: Toyota Alabang, Toyota Commonwealth, Toyota Global City, Toyota Mabolo Cebu, Toyota Makati, Toyota Manila Bay, Toyota Mandaue South, Toyota North EDSA, Toyota Pasig, Toyota Quezon Avenue, Toyota San Fernando, and Toyota Santa Rosa.

For more information on the bZ4X, customers may visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/bz4x.

