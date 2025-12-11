The award reflects GCash efforts to deliver secure and inclusive fintech services across the Philippines

For her leadership in advancing secure, innovative, and inclusive financial technology, Mynt Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy has been recognized with the Silver Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in Asia, Australia, or New Zealand at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The awards program recognizes the achievements of female executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations demonstrating excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact on the global business landscape.

This recognition highlights Sy’s leadership in steering the finance superapp’s product delivery, digital transformation, technology and operations toward innovation, resilience, and inclusivity, while reinforcing the organization’s role as a leader in fintech both regionally and globally.

“This award reflects the teamwork and shared purpose that drive our mission at GCash Technology & Operations team,” said Sy. “Our focus has always been to build technology that is secure, accessible, and empowering for every Filipino. This award is a celebration of the work we do together and the future we are shaping.”

Sy’s achievement also marks a significant moment for the GCash Tech & Ops team, whose work in building secure, scalable, and inclusive technology continues to support millions of Filipinos and advance fintech in the region.

Under her guidance, GCash Tech & Ops has redefined how digital infrastructure is built to be secure, scalable, and AI-powered. The team’s work ensures fintech innovation reaches millions of Filipinos, enabling daily financial empowerment through systems designed to be reliable, accessible, and inclusive.

As GCash continues to expand its reach and strengthen its digital backbone, this recognition serves as a milestone in its mission to champion financial inclusion and resilience. By combining strategic leadership with world-class technology, GCash continues to play a key role in advancing financial access and innovation in the Philippines and across the region.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.