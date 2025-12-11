Landers Superstore has opened its newest branch in Aseana City, marking another step in the brand’s growing presence as the country’s leading membership shopping destination. Located at the corner of J.W. Diokno Boulevard and Bradco Avenue, Landers Aseana becomes the 16th store nationwide and the 9th in Metro Manila, strengthening its reach across the south metro.

A Timely Addition to Aseana City’s Ongoing Development

Situated within the 107-hectare master-planned Aseana City, the new branch sits in a district surrounded by residential communities, business centers, leisure hubs, entertainment venues, and government institutions. The area continues to draw families and professionals, making Landers Aseana a practical and well-placed shopping destination for the area.

The opening was attended by Parañaque City Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez, Congressman Eric L. Olivarez, and DM Wenceslao & Associates CEO Delfin Wenceslao, along with media partners and Landers executives. Ahtisa Manalo and Catriona Gray also joined the celebration.

Holiday-Ready Selections for Everyday and Seasonal Needs

Launching just before the Christmas rush, Landers Aseana welcomes members with wide aisles stocked with daily essentials, imported goods, and its exclusive in-house brands, offering a convenient stop for gift shopping, party preparations, and home needs.

The branch puts a spotlight on Landers’ signature labels:

Founders, a line designed for those who enjoy preparing good meals at home, offering pantry essentials, specialty ingredients, and international selections for cooking, hosting, and everyday use.

Selection by Landers, a reliable range covering home, kitchen, personal care, and household necessities — offering strong value and dependable quality across categories.

Together, these brands give shoppers more options that balance price and quality.

Perks That Make Membership Worthwhile

Members at Landers Aseana can enjoy a range of benefits that extend beyond shopping:

FREE haircuts at Federal Barbers

Fuel savings at Landers–Caltex, including discounts of up to ₱10 per liter during Super Fuel Sale events

Affordable medicines at Capital Care Pharmacy

Access to exclusive offers, seasonal deals, and members-only events

These perks provide practical savings for households and small businesses.

Business Membership With Year-Round Value

The Business Membership, priced at P1,200, is structured for corporate and business owners who manage higher-volume purchasing. It includes a 2% unlimited rebate on every transaction, offering steady value throughout the year.

A New Shopping Destination in Parañaque

During the opening ceremony, Landers Superstore Deputy CEO Bill Cummings said, “Landers Aseana brings our store closer to the communities around the Bay Area. We aim to offer good value, solid savings, and a shopping experience that feels comfortable and enjoyable for our members.”

Landers Aseana is now open to serve shoppers looking for dependable selections, better deals, and a convenient membership shopping experience in the south metro.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

