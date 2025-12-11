Global travel lifestyle brand LOJEL has officially opened its first Concept Store in the Philippines at SM Mall of Asia, a serene and thoughtfully designed space that brings the brand’s philosophy of intentional, meaningful travel to Manila. The launch marks a major milestone for LOJEL’s presence in Southeast Asia, as it continues to expand its community of design-conscious travelers.

“For longtime LOJEL travelers around the world, this feels like coming home. And for those discovering the brand for the first time here in the Philippines, welcome to a new way of moving — intentional, enduring, and crafted for life on the go,” shared An Chieh Chiang, CEO of LOJEL. “Since LOJEL began in Japan in 1989, our mission has remained the same: create travel companions that are purposeful, resilient, and beautifully designed. This new store allows us to share that philosophy more closely with Filipino travelers.”

Designed around LOJEL’s minimalist Japanese heritage, the Concept Store highlights the brand’s two core luggage lines — Cubo and Voja — anchored by neutral palettes, clean displays, and The Lab, a dedicated area for maintenance and repair. For its first look in the Philippine market, LOJEL also unveiled two new colorways: Cubo in Indigo, a deep, modern shade that brings quiet sophistication to the brand’s beloved expandable hard-shell series, and Voja in Ivory, an elegant, airy neutral crafted for travelers who embrace understated refinement.

The opening gathered a mix of esteemed personalities including Glaiza de Castro, Katarina Rodriguez, Hannah Arnold, Bubbles Paraiso, Jai Agpangan, Kaori Oinuma, Jason Dy, Adrian Alandy, Marlo Mortel, Jasmine Alkhaldi, Aya Fernandez, Pinky Tobiano, and Priscilla Mereilles, who explored the new space and experienced LOJEL’s design philosophy firsthand.

Representing the vision behind LOJEL’s Philippine debut, Dinah Yau Lim, chief operating officer of Primer PH Retail, shared: “We are proud to bring LOJEL to Filipino travelers, building a community that values the same principles the brand stands for — intentionality, longevity, and a more meaningful way of moving through the world.”

LOJEL is now open at Level 2, South Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia. Explore the collection, discover the new colorways, and experience the brand’s vision of mindful, intentional travel.

Stay inspired by following @lojeljourneys on Instagram, and share your own journeys with #LojelPH and #LojelJourneys — because every adventure deserves a thoughtfully designed companion.

