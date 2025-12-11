LANDBANK has formally launched the LANDBANK’s Innovative Financing Thrust Towards Inclusive National Growth thru Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (LIFTING MSMEs) Lending Program, a comprehensive financing initiative aimed at strengthening support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the Philippines.

The launch event, held on Dec. 9, 2025 at LANDBANK Plaza in Manila, gathered over 200 MSMEs from Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, alongside key partners from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and Go Negosyo.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque and LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz led the event, underscoring the program’s pivotal role in providing MSMEs with accessible and flexible financing solutions at every stage of their development.

In her remarks, Secretary Roque reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering MSMEs, stating: “Whether you are a start-up making your first step, a growing enterprise expanding capacity, or an established business ready to level up, the growth of these businesses means more jobs. These options matter because every business has a story to tell and every entrepreneur deserves a fair chance to grow.”

The event also featured a session on financial health and wellness led by the BSP, providing practical strategies for managing cash flow and enhancing business resilience.

“The LIFTING MSMEs Lending Program integrates all our existing lending initiatives into a cohesive platform. It streamlines processes, improves accessibility, and ensures that financing support is comprehensive, flexible, and inclusive. Through this unified program, businesses at every stage can access tailored financing complemented by technology support and practical tools to help them thrive in a competitive landscape,” said LANDBANK President Ortiz, highlighting the program’s integrated approach.

Tailored financing and strategic support

The LIFTING MSMEs Lending Program consolidates all existing MSME lending initiatives of LANDBANK into a unified, streamlined platform. It offers three loan packages tailored to a business’s stage of growth: Start-ups and microenterprises operating for less than a year can access up to ₱500,000 in working capital through the Start-Up Loan.

More established micro and small enterprises may avail of the Step-Up Loan, which offers up to ₱5 million for expansion and stabilization. For SMEs seeking major transformation, the Level-Up Loan grants up to ₱50 million to support strategic projects, technology adoption, and enhanced competitiveness.

Additional program benefits include reduced interest rates and access to digital tools such as point-of-sale terminals and the LANDBANK Corporate Credit Card.

This initiative is in direct response to Republic Act No. 11981, otherwise known as the “Tatak Pinoy Act,” and further expands direct credit access to viable micro and small enterprises. It establishes a dedicated, branded lending program for MSMEs, reinforcing LANDBANK’s commitment to financial inclusion and national development.

Prospective borrowers may apply through the LANDBANK Business Loan Application Portal or visit any LANDBANK Lending Center or branch nationwide for assistance, or contact the LANDBANK Customer Care Hotline at (02) 8405-7000.

