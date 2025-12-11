In the wake of the Northern Cebu earthquake and the successive onslaught of Typhoons Tino and Uwan, DigiPlus Foundation, formerly known as BingoPlus Foundation and the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., has mobilized a total of P8 million worth of disaster relief to help nearly 70,000 Filipinos rebuild their lives across Visayas and other severely-affected provinces in Luzon through its “BayanihanPlus” Community Resilience Program.

The Foundation reached an estimated 56,000 individuals affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Northern Cebu. Relief operations covered six hard-hit locations: Bogo, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, and Borbon, where families faced damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods, and recurring aftershocks.

Following the devastating earthquakes, the DigiPlus Foundation rapidly expanded its nationwide relief operations to address the severe impacts of Typhoons Tino and Uwan, which brought heavy rains, floods, and landslides to Cebu and strong winds and widespread flooding to Luzon. The Foundation quickly coordinated with local government units to deliver essential aid to an estimated 14,350 affected individuals across targeted communities in Luzon, including Hagonoy, Bulacan; Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Dumaguete City and Bacolod City in Negros Island; and San Fabian, Pangasinan, as well as several barangays in Cebu City, reinforcing its sustained commitment to immediate disaster response and fostering community resilience throughout the Philippines.

“The scale of devastation from the recent Typhoons Tino and Uwan demands an even greater collective response to deliver hope to affected communities,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of DigiPlus Foundation. “With affected areas spanning from Cebu to Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Pangasinan, we call on more partners to join our efforts. Working with our BingoPlus store volunteers and partners on the ground, we have already mobilized around P8 million in relief, but to truly help communities rebuild their lives, we need more support.”

Upholding the organization’s nationwide commitment to disaster resilience, Michael Linatoc, regional manager for Luzon, emphasized the readiness of his team to mobilize for immediate rehabilitation efforts. Mr. Linatoc highlighted the inspiring dedication of the workforce in the Luzon as a benchmark for service, noting, “I witnessed the heroic efforts of our colleagues in the Visayas, and I am proud to see how our Luzon team mirrored this spirit in the areas of Pangasinan and Nueva Ecija to respond to the needs of affected communities,” and assured the public that this spirit of solidarity extends northward. He confirmed that, likewise, branches in Luzon are fully prepared and eager to support the recovery of Filipinos devastated by the calamities, standing united with the rest of the nation in the mission to rebuild lives and livelihoods.

DigiPlus Foundation will continue working with local governments, partners, and its nationwide network of BingoPlus stores to support affected communities, from immediate relief to long-term recovery and resilience, staying true to its mission to multiply the good for Filipinos across the country.

