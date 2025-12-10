The wins highlight the capabilities of POKKT, AnyMind Group’s mobile marketing platform, in delivering efficiency and effectiveness

AnyMind Group [TSE:5027], a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation, announced that it was awarded bronze for the “Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports” category and the “Brand Experience” category at the MMA SMARTIES™ Awards Philippines 2025. The awards recognize companies that have demonstrated outstanding innovation and technological excellence in driving effective business growth.

ENABLING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

This recognition follows a strong track record in recent years, including being named “Enabling Company of the Year,” underscoring AnyMind’s continued leadership in marketing, technology, and innovation.

The winning campaigns reflect AnyMind Group’s ability to deliver engaging, measurable, and culturally relevant experiences for consumer brands across the Philippines:

BRONZE

Brand Experience | Marketing Impact — McDonald’s McSavers Sulit-Busog (MSB) Meals Online (in collaboration with McDonald’s Philippines and OmniCom Media)

— McDonald’s McSavers Sulit-Busog (MSB) Meals Online (in collaboration with McDonald’s Philippines and OmniCom Media) Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports | Impact Media — Koko Krunch Gamified Tilt, Serve and Toss (with Nestlé and OpenMind Philippines)

Mayi Baviera, Country Manager, Philippines, AnyMind Group, said: “These awards validate our goal to combine creativity, data, and technology in ways that genuinely resonate with Filipino consumers. We are particularly proud of how our work across gamification, marketing impact and personalised experiences is helping brands connect faster and more meaningfully with their audience.”

