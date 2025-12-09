MGS Philippines has officially strengthened its position as a leader in next-generation home living with the launch of an expanded and upgraded smart-home collection. Long recognized for its advanced smart-lock technology, the brand is now moving beyond single-category solutions and introducing a complete ecosystem designed for modern Filipino households that value convenience, security, innovation, and elevated design.

The enhanced lineup introduces a wide range of smart-living products that upgrade essential everyday routines. These include Smart Toilets with automatic cleansing systems, Smart Dishwashers built for efficient and thorough cleaning, and a premium set of Wine Coolers and Beverage Coolers designed for curated home hosting. The collection also features Ice Makers that deliver hospitality-level ice production and AI-powered Vacuum Robots that take hands-free cleaning to a new level.

MGS further broadens its offerings with intelligent fixtures such as the Smart Sink, Smart Shower, and upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom Faucets, each engineered to merge technology with refined aesthetics. The brand’s new Bathroom Cabinet Set provides an all-in-one smart storage solution that integrates lighting and functionality. Completing the lineup are premium additions like Viona Patagonia Quartz for sophisticated interiors, and the soon-to-launch MGS Coffee Maker crafted for high-quality home brewing.

Every product category supports MGS’s long-term vision of a truly connected home. Instead of isolated devices, the brand aims to build a unified smart ecosystem where design, materials, and technology work seamlessly together. This expansion also marks MGS’s fast-growing transition toward AI-driven innovation, with future offerings expected to include even more intelligent, adaptive, and personalized features.

With this comprehensive portfolio refresh, MGS reaffirms its role as a key force in the Philippines’ smart-home evolution. The brand continues to empower Filipino households to embrace intuitive, efficient, and intelligent living through technology that elevates every part of the home.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

